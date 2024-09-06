iifl-logo-icon 1
Matrimony.com Ltd Cash Flow Statement

657.3
(-1.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Matrimony.com FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

75.35

53.83

38.24

48.89

Depreciation

-26.32

-25.89

-27.92

-9.57

Tax paid

-18.37

-12.87

-9.56

-11.88

Working capital

64.16

77.2

-7.14

13.61

Other operating items

Operating

94.81

92.26

-6.38

41.04

Capital expenditure

-32.92

-0.93

82.41

52.85

Free cash flow

61.89

91.32

76.02

93.89

Equity raised

492.47

422.92

347.46

102.27

Investing

29.89

-35.34

52.87

73.72

Financing

129.04

120.9

54.78

-38.12

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

713.3

599.81

531.13

231.76

Matrimony.com : related Articles

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback



6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Read More
Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans



3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024



3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More

