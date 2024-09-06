|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|5
|100
|Final
|Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th May 2024 Recommended the declaration of final dividend of Rs.5/- per share (Rs. 100%) of Rs.5/- each and the record date for the dividend is August 2, 2024
