PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 202414 May 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th May 2024 Copy of the scrutinizer report dated August 9, 2024 pertaining to voting results of Annual General Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Summary of the proceedings of the Annual General meeting of the Company held today on August 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024) Copy of the AGM proceedings (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Matrimony.com: Related News

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Read More
Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
