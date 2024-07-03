Matrimony.com Ltd Summary

Matrimony.com Limited was incorporated as Matrimony Services.com Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 13, 2001 at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The name of Company was changed to Bharatmatrimony.com Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on December 15, 2003. The name further changed to Consim Info Private Limited to expand and diversify the business of the Company to include other consumer services over the internet and mobile on September 27, 2007. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed to Matrimony.com Private Limited by the RoC on August 17, 2012. Subsequently, upon conversion to a Public Company, the Company changed the name to Matrimony.com Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on January 2, 2015.Matrimony.com Limited is Indias leading consumer Internet Company. The Company delivers matchmaking services to users in India and the Indian diaspora through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps complemented by a wide on-the-ground network in India. Such services are primarily delivered online through popular domain specific web portals like BharatMatrimony.com, CommunityMatrimony. com, AssistedMatrimony.com, EliteMatrimony.com and Jodii.com. The Company has expanded into marriage services such as Mandap & Wedding Bazaar, a listing website for matrimony-related directory services including listings for weddingrelated services such as wedding planners, venues, cards and caterers. In 2002, the company launched Mega Swayamvaram, the then largest matrimony meet in the world. The name of the company was changed to Bharatmatrimony.com Private Limited on December 15, 2003 to reflect the main brand of the Company. In 2006, the company received funding from Canaan VII Mauritius, Overture Services Europe BV, Draper Investment Company LLC and Hartenbaum Revocable Trust U/A/D 02/03/06. The name of the Company was further changed to Consim Info Private Limited on September 27, 2007 to expand and diversify the business of the Company to include other consumer services over the internet and mobile. In 2008, the company received funding from Mayfield XII, Mauritius, Canaan VII Mauritius, Overture Services Europe BV, Draper Investment Company LLC and Hartenbaum Revocable Trust U/A/D 02/03/06. During the year under review, the company launched EliteMatrimony.com, an exclusive match making services for premium customers.In 2009, the company launched CommunityMatrimony.com, a consortium of various matrimony portals comprising community matrimony sites catering to the needs of various communities based on religion, caste and other exclusive categories. In 2010, the company launched AssistedMatrimony.com which provides personalized matchmaking services through relationship managers to subscribed users.In 2011, the company received third round of funding from Canaan VII Mauritius and Mayfield XII, Mauritius. During the year under review, Yahoo! Netherlands BV (formerly Overture Services Europe BV) sold its investment in the company to Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd., Mayfield XII, Mauritius and Canaan VII Mauritius. In 2012, the company featured in Guinness Book of Records for largest photo album. In 2013, the company carried out demerger of its property advisory and marketing business.In 2016, the company launched MatrimonyBazaar.com to help customers in availing wedding-related services. In 2017, the company launched MatrimonyMandaps.com, a wedding venue discovery platform, to help customers find the right venue for their wedding in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Secundrabad in Telangana, Bangalore in Karnataka and Kochi in Kerala. In September 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,101,808 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating Rs 49.75 Crores, consisting a Fresh Issue of 1,334,554 Equity Shares amounting Rs 13 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 3,767,254 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 36.75 Crore.In 2018, the Company acquired secondshaadi.com, with effect from 1 March 2018 as an ongoing concern from Accentium Web Private Limited.In February 2020, the Company acquired a 26.1% stake in Astro-Vision, the promoter of clickAstro.com. Accordingly, Astrovision became an Associate of the Company.The Company launched various new services like RajasthaniMatrimony.com, BihariMatrimony.com and BhojpuriMatrimony.com as exclusive matrimony services for the respective communities and also specialized platforms like DoctorsMatrimony.com, and IIMIITMatrimony.com in 2021.In September 2021, the Company acquired a 100% stake in Boatman Tech Private Limited, promoters of ShaadiSaga.com, a leading player in the wedding services industry and ShaadiSaga, became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Post integration of the acquired company ShaadiSaga, it launched the integrated WeddingBazaar 2.0 platform, which has enabled to provide wedding services to customers in 2023.