Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Board approved the folowing 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sawhney (DIN: 01519511) as Additional & Independent Director of the Company for a period commencing from January 8, 2025 upto January 7, 2030, subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot. 2. Approved the postal ballot route towards obtaining shareholders approval, for appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sawhney (DIN: 01519511) as Independent Director of the Company. 3. Approved the continuation of Mr. Chinni Krishnan Ranganathan (DIN: 00550501) as Non-Executive Non Independent Director liable to retire by rotation with effect from January 27, 2025 (who will retire as Independent Director on January 26, 2025). 4. Took note of the resignation of Mr. Sushanth S Pai, Chief Financial Officer of the Company who will be relieved from the services of the Company on the closing hours of February 17, 2025.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Copy of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of buyback of equity shares of the Company The Board of Directors at their meeting held today had approved the buyback of equity shares of the Company. (Asa Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Clarification on Board Meeting commencement and concluded time is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21-Jun-2024

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 19 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the reappointment of Mr Murugavel Janakiraman as Managing Director for a period from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2026 and seeking approval of shareholders through postal ballot

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024

Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; 2. The Un-Audited standalone financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; Copy of the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024