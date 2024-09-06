iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Matrimony.com Ltd Board Meeting

651.05
(-0.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:54:59 AM

Matrimony.com CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20258 Jan 2025
Board approved the folowing 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sawhney (DIN: 01519511) as Additional & Independent Director of the Company for a period commencing from January 8, 2025 upto January 7, 2030, subject to the approval of the shareholders through postal ballot. 2. Approved the postal ballot route towards obtaining shareholders approval, for appointment of Mr. Rajesh Sawhney (DIN: 01519511) as Independent Director of the Company. 3. Approved the continuation of Mr. Chinni Krishnan Ranganathan (DIN: 00550501) as Non-Executive Non Independent Director liable to retire by rotation with effect from January 27, 2025 (who will retire as Independent Director on January 26, 2025). 4. Took note of the resignation of Mr. Sushanth S Pai, Chief Financial Officer of the Company who will be relieved from the services of the Company on the closing hours of February 17, 2025.
Board Meeting7 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Copy of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of buyback of equity shares of the Company The Board of Directors at their meeting held today had approved the buyback of equity shares of the Company. (Asa Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Clarification on Board Meeting commencement and concluded time is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 21-Jun-2024
Board Meeting14 May 202425 Apr 2024
Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have approved the reappointment of Mr Murugavel Janakiraman as Managing Director for a period from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2026 and seeking approval of shareholders through postal ballot
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Matrimony.Com Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; 2. The Un-Audited standalone financial results of the Company as per Ind AS for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023; Copy of the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e February 8, 2024 has approved grant of 12000 options under Matrimony.com Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 ( ESOS 2014) to the employees of the Company at an exercise price of Rs. 534.85 per option.

Matrimony.com: Related News

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Matrimony.com approves Rs 72 crore buyback

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Sep 2024|02:02 PM

Further information on the buyback process, record date, and deadlines will be released in due course.

Read More
Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Matrimony.com shares zoom ~12% on buyback plans

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|11:09 AM

In June 2022, Matrimony.com's Buyback Committee approved a share buyback proposal worth ₹75 Crore, at a final price of ₹1,150 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Matrimony.com Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.