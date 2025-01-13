iifl-logo-icon 1
EMA Partners India Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

EMA Partners India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

EMA Partners India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

EMA Partners India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.04

0.04

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

29.87

28.22

27.94

Net Worth

29.91

28.26

27.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

67.3

50.14

56.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.3

50.14

56.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.54

0.92

0.91

View Annually Results

EMA Partners India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.08

080,332.69-63.480282.4245.21

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

48.76

304.7522,826.1673.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

735.55

35.0814,141.79131.941.361,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

274.1

33.5513,173.3585.963.28510.3951.59

Equinox India Developments Ltd

EMBDL

142.3

09,056.98-15.2604.8379.21

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EMA Partners India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SUDARSHAN KRISHNAN

Whole-time Director

Subramanian Krishnaprakash

Non Executive Director

Shekhar Ganapathy

Independent Director

Archana Niranjan Hingorani

Independent Director

Arun Shankar Dasmahpatra

Independent Director

RAJAT KUMAR JAIN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Smita Shivdhari Singh.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EMA Partners India Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the EMA Partners India Ltd share price today?

The EMA Partners India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of EMA Partners India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EMA Partners India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EMA Partners India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EMA Partners India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EMA Partners India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EMA Partners India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EMA Partners India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 20 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EMA Partners India Ltd?

EMA Partners India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EMA Partners India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EMA Partners India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

