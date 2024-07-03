iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pentagon Rubber Ltd Share Price

89.1
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open90.25
  • Day's High97.95
  • 52 Wk High160
  • Prev. Close92.8
  • Day's Low88
  • 52 Wk Low 76.6
  • Turnover (lac)22.27
  • P/E16.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.94
  • EPS5.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pentagon Rubber Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

90.25

Prev. Close

92.8

Turnover(Lac.)

22.27

Day's High

97.95

Day's Low

88

52 Week's High

160

52 Week's Low

76.6

Book Value

37.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.7

P/E

16.11

EPS

5.76

Divi. Yield

0

Pentagon Rubber Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Pentagon Rubber Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pentagon Rubber Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.03%

Non-Promoter- 7.22%

Institutions: 7.22%

Non-Institutions: 22.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pentagon Rubber Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.71

5.4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.54

3.24

1.41

-1.54

Net Worth

29.25

8.64

5.41

2.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pentagon Rubber Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pentagon Rubber Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish Jain

Whole-time Director

Anil Jain

Whole-time Director

Saurabh Jain

Non Executive Director

Lalit Jain

Independent Director

Manish Verma

Independent Director

Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhi Kishore

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pentagon Rubber Ltd

Summary

Pentagon Rubber Limited was originally incorporated on April 26, 2004 as Pentagon Rubber Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P.& Chandigarh. Subsequently Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Pentagon Rubber Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 28, 2022 issued by the RoC, Chandigarh.The Company is a family run MSME corporation under the KK Rubber Group which was established in 1969 for manufacturing Rubber Belting in New Delhi. With 50 years of experience in manufacturing & exporting of Conveyor & Transmission Rubber Belting, In 2004 factory at Barotiwala, Himachal Pradesh was set up and later in 2010 Company expanded and setup second factory in Derabassi, Punjab.Having manufacturing unit in Derabassi, Punjab. The Company mainly offers Conveyor Rubber Belting in various grades along with elevator belting, rubber sheets, chevron belts. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Rubber Conveyor Belt, Transmission Belts, Rubber Sheets and Elevator Belts. The products are ever evolving & continually perfected using latest developments in raw materials, which is carried from material handling and ore transportation systems across to complete system integration and meet the quality benchmark of various industries.The Company has installed one of the longest Conveyor Belting Press in India with 21 meter production capacity in single stroke. It is capable of producing the best conveyor rubb
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pentagon Rubber Ltd share price today?

The Pentagon Rubber Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pentagon Rubber Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is ₹68.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pentagon Rubber Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is 16.11 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pentagon Rubber Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pentagon Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is ₹76.6 and ₹160 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pentagon Rubber Ltd?

Pentagon Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.67%, 6 Month at -20.00%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at 5.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pentagon Rubber Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.04 %
Institutions - 7.22 %
Public - 22.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pentagon Rubber Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.