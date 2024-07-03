SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹90.25
Prev. Close₹92.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.27
Day's High₹97.95
Day's Low₹88
52 Week's High₹160
52 Week's Low₹76.6
Book Value₹37.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.7
P/E16.11
EPS5.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.71
5.4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.54
3.24
1.41
-1.54
Net Worth
29.25
8.64
5.41
2.46
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish Jain
Whole-time Director
Anil Jain
Whole-time Director
Saurabh Jain
Non Executive Director
Lalit Jain
Independent Director
Manish Verma
Independent Director
Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhi Kishore
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pentagon Rubber Ltd
Summary
Pentagon Rubber Limited was originally incorporated on April 26, 2004 as Pentagon Rubber Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P.& Chandigarh. Subsequently Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Pentagon Rubber Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 28, 2022 issued by the RoC, Chandigarh.The Company is a family run MSME corporation under the KK Rubber Group which was established in 1969 for manufacturing Rubber Belting in New Delhi. With 50 years of experience in manufacturing & exporting of Conveyor & Transmission Rubber Belting, In 2004 factory at Barotiwala, Himachal Pradesh was set up and later in 2010 Company expanded and setup second factory in Derabassi, Punjab.Having manufacturing unit in Derabassi, Punjab. The Company mainly offers Conveyor Rubber Belting in various grades along with elevator belting, rubber sheets, chevron belts. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Rubber Conveyor Belt, Transmission Belts, Rubber Sheets and Elevator Belts. The products are ever evolving & continually perfected using latest developments in raw materials, which is carried from material handling and ore transportation systems across to complete system integration and meet the quality benchmark of various industries.The Company has installed one of the longest Conveyor Belting Press in India with 21 meter production capacity in single stroke. It is capable of producing the best conveyor rubb
The Pentagon Rubber Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is ₹68.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is 16.11 and 2.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pentagon Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pentagon Rubber Ltd is ₹76.6 and ₹160 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pentagon Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -22.67%, 6 Month at -20.00%, 3 Month at -11.20% and 1 Month at 5.51%.
