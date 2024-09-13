Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 13, 2024. Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:13/09/2024) Pentagon Rubber Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 13, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:14/09/2024)