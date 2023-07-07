I o the Members of M/s Pentagon Rubber Limited (Formerly known as Pentagon Rubber Private Limited)

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial statements of Pentagon Rubber I imbed (Formerly known as Pentagon Rubber Private Limited), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to information the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us. the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31. 2024. and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

Wc conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143( 10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards arc further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and wc have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence wc have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no Key Audit Matters Reportable as per SA 701 issued by ICAI Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

Hie Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s Report including Anncxurcs to Board’s Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. These reports arc expected to be made available to us alter the date of our auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the financial statements docs not cover the other information and wc do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and. in doing so. consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws anil regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

1lie Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash How s of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that w ere operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors arc also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as n whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance blit is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and arc considered material if. individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance w ith SAs. we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting front fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that arc appropriate in the circumstances Under section 143(3X0 of the Companies Act. 2013. we arc also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required

to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements, or. if such disclosures arc inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions arc based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue us a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that wc identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

l;rom the matters communicated with those charged with governance, wc determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. Wc describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, wc determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of Such communication. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. .-Vs required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (II) of section 143 of the Act. we give in the Annexure A. a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, wc report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so tar as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) tlie company has a branch office located at New Delhi but books of accounts for branch are not maintained separately and all records are kept at Head office only and same are being audited by us and no separate report is attached.

(d) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss and the cash How statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(e) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014;

(f) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 104 (2) of the Act;

(g) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B"; and

(h) with respect to the oilier matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its Financial position.

(ti) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amount which required to be transferred by the company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

(iv)

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either front borrowed funds or share premium or

ANNEXIJKE - A TO THE AUDITOR’S REPORT

:Referred in Paragraph (I) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement” of our Report of even date to the members of M/s Pentagon Rubber Limited (Formerly known as Pentagon Rubber Pri\ate Limited), On the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024}:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information & explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. In respect of Property Plant & Equipment

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Plant, Property & Equipment on the basis of available information and relevant details of right of use assets.

The company has no intangible assets.

(b) As per explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodic manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us. no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. I98X and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order arc not applicable to the Company.

2. In Respect of Inventories

(a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the

frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical slocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of live crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company w ith such banks or financial institutions are in agreement w ith the books of account of the Company except as detailed in the below table. Reconciliation is given under Note No. 54 of Notes to Financial Statements.

(In Rs.akh)

Particular* Month Amount as per Books Amount as per Stock Statement Difference T rude Receivable* Mat24 2,080.25 2.217.34 (137.09) Advance to Supplier* Vfai24 1.14.63 134.IS 0.45

3. According to information & explanations given to us. the company had not granted any loans, secured & unsecured to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties covered in the register

maintained under Section 1S9 of the Companies Act. 2013. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (iii >(a>. (iii)(bh (iii)(c). (iii )(d). (iii >(c) and (iii)(f) of the said order are not applicable to the company.

4. In our opinion, and according to information and explanation given to us. the company had not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or securities or made any investments under section 185/186 of the Companies Act. 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which arc deemed to be deposits from the public within provisions of sections 73, 74. 75 and 76 of the Act. the rules framed thereunder and the Circulars, notifications issued from time to time. Accordingly, provision staled in paragraph 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. As informed to us. the central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section I4X of tile Act. in respect of activities carried on by the company.

7. In respect of statutory dues

a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund. Employees’ Slate Insurance. Income Tax. Duty of Customs. GST. Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us. no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax. sales tax. customs duty, and cess were in arrears, as at 31.03.24 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us. there is no liability on account of disputed statutory dues on the company.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us. we

nrc of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, government and dues to debenture holders or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the reporting period.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the records of the company, the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority during the reporting period

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has

utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company doesn’t have any associate, subsidiary or joint venture and hence, clause (ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The Company doesn’t have any associate, subsidiary or joint venture and hence, clause (ix)(f> of the order is not applicable.

10.

(a) The Company has raised money by way of initial public offer dated 07.07.2023 of 23.10.000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each fully paid up at a price of Rs. 70 per equity share : including share premium of Rs. 60 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 1617.00 lakhs and the same has been used for the purpose for which it has been raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company did not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act. 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules. 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable..

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parlies are in compliance with sections 177 and 1X8 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) Wc have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024 for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us. in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3{xvi)(n). (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. I here has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the we arc of the opinion that no material uncertainty exist on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. The company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act or to a special account in compliance with the provision of subsection (6) of section 135 the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. Clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable in the report on the standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause lias been included in this report.

For S. Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Sd.-

(Sanjeev Jain)

(Partner)

(Membership No.: OS8469)

Firm Registration No.: 009593N UD1N: 24088469BJZYKE2819 Place: Ludhiana Date: 21.05.2024

ANNEXURE - B TO AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Pentagon Rubber Limited (Formerly known as Pentagon Rubber Private Limited), as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (* IC AI *). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act. 2013.

Auditors* Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143( 10) of the Companies Act. 2013. to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and. both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit ev idence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal Financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions arc recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company: and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use. or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods arc subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March. 2024 based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the Guidance Note”).

For S. .lain & Co.

Chartered Accountants

SdA

(Sanjeev .lain)

(Partner)

(Membership No.: 088469)

Firm Registration No.: 009593N UD1N: 24088469BJZYKE2819

Place: Ludhiana

Date: 21.05.2024