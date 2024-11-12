iifl-logo-icon 1
Pentagon Rubber Ltd Board Meeting

78.6
(-1.26%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:23:20 PM

Pentagon Rubber CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Pentagon Rubber Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
To consider and approve the audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024.

Pentagon Rubber: Related News

No Record Found

