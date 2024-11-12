|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Pentagon Rubber Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|To consider and approve the audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024. Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2024.
