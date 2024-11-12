To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 Pentagon Rubber Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Outcome of Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Pentagon Rubber Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)