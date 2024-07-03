Pentagon Rubber Ltd Summary

Pentagon Rubber Limited was originally incorporated on April 26, 2004 as Pentagon Rubber Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Punjab, H.P.& Chandigarh. Subsequently Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Pentagon Rubber Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 28, 2022 issued by the RoC, Chandigarh.The Company is a family run MSME corporation under the KK Rubber Group which was established in 1969 for manufacturing Rubber Belting in New Delhi. With 50 years of experience in manufacturing & exporting of Conveyor & Transmission Rubber Belting, In 2004 factory at Barotiwala, Himachal Pradesh was set up and later in 2010 Company expanded and setup second factory in Derabassi, Punjab.Having manufacturing unit in Derabassi, Punjab. The Company mainly offers Conveyor Rubber Belting in various grades along with elevator belting, rubber sheets, chevron belts. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Rubber Conveyor Belt, Transmission Belts, Rubber Sheets and Elevator Belts. The products are ever evolving & continually perfected using latest developments in raw materials, which is carried from material handling and ore transportation systems across to complete system integration and meet the quality benchmark of various industries.The Company has installed one of the longest Conveyor Belting Press in India with 21 meter production capacity in single stroke. It is capable of producing the best conveyor rubber belting upto 3150 KN/m due to advanced precision systems. It has installed production capacity of over 300 km of Conveyor Rubber Belt per year. The entire heavy duty mixing line is of Kobe/Japan &London/United Kingdom with mixing capacity of 6000 TPA. The building infrastructure is by Indian subsidiary of Kirby Building Systems to facilitate hindrance-free movement of belts in the factory. The General-Purpose Rubber Belt Conveyors are designed from a special combination of natural & synthetic materials, selected textile fabrics and polymers.In 2017, the Company consolidated both units in Derabassi, Punjab which is today counted among the leading manufacturers of Conveyor Rubber Belting in India. The Company is proposing Fresh Issue of upto 23,10,000 Equity Shares through Public Issue.