Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd Share Price

42.35
(-1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:16:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.97%

Non-Promoter- 8.51%

Institutions: 8.51%

Non-Institutions: 19.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Sep-2023

Equity Capital

12.66

12.66

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.44

0.33

Net Worth

17.1

12.99

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Verma

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Yogendra Kumar Singh

Non Executive Director

Divyani Singh

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Amar

Independent Director

Sanjay Chaudhary

Independent Director

CHANDRA SEMWAL VINOD

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd

Summary

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of Manglam Associates pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 17, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into Public Limited Company Manglam Infra & Engineering Limited on July 20, 2023, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Manglam Infra & Engineering are an infrastructure consultancy company, and their core business is providing project management consultancy services which includes detailed project reports (DPRs), Supervision and quality control (SQC), and operation & maintenance (O & M) for Highways/Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Buildings/Urban development. The Company undertake various project independently as well as through Joint ventures and MoUs with other players in this industry. It cater to various state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana and Central Government and have completed total 127 projects out of which 115 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 12 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. Currently, it has 46 on-going projects out of which 25 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 21 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. In 2017, it completed Consultancy Services (Carrying out Environmental
Company FAQs

What is the Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is ₹74.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is 8.4 and 1.70 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is ₹41 and ₹123.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd?

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -62.09%, 3 Month at -31.53% and 1 Month at -8.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.97 %
Institutions - 8.51 %
Public - 19.52 %

