SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹43.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.01
Day's High₹43.25
Day's Low₹42.35
52 Week's High₹123.1
52 Week's Low₹41
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)74.52
P/E8.4
EPS5.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Sep-2023
Equity Capital
12.66
12.66
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.44
0.33
Net Worth
17.1
12.99
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Verma
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Yogendra Kumar Singh
Non Executive Director
Divyani Singh
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Amar
Independent Director
Sanjay Chaudhary
Independent Director
CHANDRA SEMWAL VINOD
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Jain
Reports by Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd
Summary
Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of Manglam Associates pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 17, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into Public Limited Company Manglam Infra & Engineering Limited on July 20, 2023, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Manglam Infra & Engineering are an infrastructure consultancy company, and their core business is providing project management consultancy services which includes detailed project reports (DPRs), Supervision and quality control (SQC), and operation & maintenance (O & M) for Highways/Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Buildings/Urban development. The Company undertake various project independently as well as through Joint ventures and MoUs with other players in this industry. It cater to various state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana and Central Government and have completed total 127 projects out of which 115 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 12 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. Currently, it has 46 on-going projects out of which 25 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 21 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. In 2017, it completed Consultancy Services (Carrying out Environmental
The Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹42.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is ₹74.52 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is 8.4 and 1.70 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd is ₹41 and ₹123.1 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -62.09%, 3 Month at -31.53% and 1 Month at -8.63%.
