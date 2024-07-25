Summary

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of Manglam Associates pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 17, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into Public Limited Company Manglam Infra & Engineering Limited on July 20, 2023, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Manglam Infra & Engineering are an infrastructure consultancy company, and their core business is providing project management consultancy services which includes detailed project reports (DPRs), Supervision and quality control (SQC), and operation & maintenance (O & M) for Highways/Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Buildings/Urban development. The Company undertake various project independently as well as through Joint ventures and MoUs with other players in this industry. It cater to various state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana and Central Government and have completed total 127 projects out of which 115 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 12 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. Currently, it has 46 on-going projects out of which 25 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 21 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. In 2017, it completed Consultancy Services (Carrying out Environmental

Read More