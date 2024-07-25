iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd Company Summary

40.55
(-1.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:34 PM

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd Summary

Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd was originally formed as Partnership Firm in the name and style of Manglam Associates pursuant to Partnership Deed dated February 17, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into Public Limited Company Manglam Infra & Engineering Limited on July 20, 2023, vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre.Manglam Infra & Engineering are an infrastructure consultancy company, and their core business is providing project management consultancy services which includes detailed project reports (DPRs), Supervision and quality control (SQC), and operation & maintenance (O & M) for Highways/Roads, Bridges, Tunnels, Buildings/Urban development. The Company undertake various project independently as well as through Joint ventures and MoUs with other players in this industry. It cater to various state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana and Central Government and have completed total 127 projects out of which 115 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 12 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. Currently, it has 46 on-going projects out of which 25 projects are undertaken on an independent basis and 21 projects are undertaken through Joint ventures and MoUs. In 2017, it completed Consultancy Services (Carrying out Environmental & Social Impact study & Economical Analysis) for Construction of High level bridges on State Highways & MDRs in Madhya Pradesh. In August 2018, it completed construction of 1210 m length pre -stressed /RCC bridge over Ravi River at village keerian -Gandial Distt Kathua (J&K) along with approch roads of length 7390m under interstate connectivity scheme for year 2015-16, in Jammu & Kashmir.In December 2020, it upgraded the Main Road, Budhal-Mahore - Gul to NHDL specifications from KM 0.00 to KM 114.875 and artery from Mahore at KM 57.00 to KM 68.00 on RoadReasi - Arnas- Mahore (Net Length 125.875 Km) in 31 BRTF Area under project Sampart in J & K State.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 55,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.