Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Share Price Live

3.5
(-4.11%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:28:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.5
  • Day's High3.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.5

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.3

Day's High

3.5

Day's Low

3.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

22.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

17 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:57 PM
Jun-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.01%

Non-Promoter- 62.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

30.95

21.2

10.72

8.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.07

21.41

12.85

9.12

Net Worth

70.02

42.61

23.57

18.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

90.96

51.95

33.79

28.18

yoy growth (%)

75.07

53.75

19.9

101.11

Raw materials

-59.54

-41.72

-17.75

-13.4

As % of sales

65.46

80.31

52.55

47.56

Employee costs

-1.27

-1.44

-0.9

-0.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

11.54

4.13

2.95

2.38

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.31

-1.74

-1.29

Tax paid

-3.1

0.01

-0.19

-0.1

Working capital

20.67

11.3

4.89

2.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.07

53.75

19.9

101.11

Op profit growth

85.35

41.39

29.72

114.17

EBIT growth

138.08

43.36

30.54

101.42

Net profit growth

103.52

50.37

21.1

110.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

83.55

213.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

83.55

213.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0

0.14

0.12

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.24

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.35

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.97

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.55

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.03

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jiya Eco-Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Renuka Saurabh Borole

Additional Director

Mehul Hari Ranade

Whole Time Director

Pradeep Khandagale

Director

Rajashri Khandagale

Additional Director

Nilesh Tiwari

Registered Office

G-6/7 B Ruthraj Complex,

Opp A V School Ground CrecentR,

Gujarat - 364001

Tel: +91-79-29704662

Website: http://www.jiyaeco.com

Email: jiyaeco5604@gmail.com; cs@jiyaeco.in; cfo@jiyaeco.

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Jiya Eco-Products Limited was incorporated on December 27, 2011. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified and engaged in manufacturing bio-fuel from agricultural waste like bio briquettes and bio-pel...
Reports by Jiya Eco-Products Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jiya Eco-Products Ltd share price today?

The Jiya Eco-Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd is ₹10.53 Cr. as of 28 Feb ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd is 0 and -0.59 as of 28 Feb ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jiya Eco-Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 28 Feb ‘22

What is the CAGR of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd?

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -58.32%, 1 Year at -44.44%, 6 Month at -31.37%, 3 Month at 22.81% and 1 Month at -7.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jiya Eco-Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

