SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.5
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.3
Day's High₹3.5
Day's Low₹3.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹22.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
30.95
21.2
10.72
8.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.07
21.41
12.85
9.12
Net Worth
70.02
42.61
23.57
18.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
90.96
51.95
33.79
28.18
yoy growth (%)
75.07
53.75
19.9
101.11
Raw materials
-59.54
-41.72
-17.75
-13.4
As % of sales
65.46
80.31
52.55
47.56
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.44
-0.9
-0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
11.54
4.13
2.95
2.38
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.31
-1.74
-1.29
Tax paid
-3.1
0.01
-0.19
-0.1
Working capital
20.67
11.3
4.89
2.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.07
53.75
19.9
101.11
Op profit growth
85.35
41.39
29.72
114.17
EBIT growth
138.08
43.36
30.54
101.42
Net profit growth
103.52
50.37
21.1
110.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
83.55
213.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
83.55
213.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0
0.14
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.24
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.35
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.97
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.55
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.03
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Renuka Saurabh Borole
Additional Director
Mehul Hari Ranade
Whole Time Director
Pradeep Khandagale
Director
Rajashri Khandagale
Additional Director
Nilesh Tiwari
G-6/7 B Ruthraj Complex,
Opp A V School Ground CrecentR,
Gujarat - 364001
Tel: +91-79-29704662
Website: http://www.jiyaeco.com
Email: jiyaeco5604@gmail.com; cs@jiyaeco.in; cfo@jiyaeco.
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Jiya Eco-Products Limited was incorporated on December 27, 2011. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified and engaged in manufacturing bio-fuel from agricultural waste like bio briquettes and bio-pel...
Read More
Reports by Jiya Eco-Products Ltd
