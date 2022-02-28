Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.56
EBIT margin
15.45
Net profit margin
9.22
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.97
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
6.21
Book value per share
40.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.83
P/CEPS
8.76
P/B
1.33
EV/EBIDTA
8.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-26.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.32
Net debt / equity
0.41
Net debt / op. profit
1.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.87
Employee costs
-1.39
Other costs
-16.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.