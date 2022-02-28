Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
11.54
4.13
2.95
2.38
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.31
-1.74
-1.29
Tax paid
-3.1
0.01
-0.19
-0.1
Working capital
20.67
11.3
4.89
2.32
Other operating items
Operating
27.23
13.12
5.9
3.3
Capital expenditure
0.07
0.77
6.67
6.77
Free cash flow
27.3
13.89
12.57
10.07
Equity raised
36.29
19.61
13.46
5.11
Investing
2.83
0
0
0
Financing
5.11
6.22
4.87
3.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.54
39.73
30.9
18.76
