|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
90.96
51.95
33.79
28.18
yoy growth (%)
75.07
53.75
19.9
101.11
Raw materials
-59.54
-41.72
-17.75
-13.4
As % of sales
65.46
80.31
52.55
47.56
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.44
-0.9
-0.72
As % of sales
1.4
2.78
2.68
2.57
Other costs
-14.88
-0.55
-9.3
-9.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.36
1.05
27.53
33.93
Operating profit
15.25
8.23
5.82
4.48
OPM
16.77
15.84
17.22
15.92
Depreciation
-1.87
-2.31
-1.74
-1.29
Interest expense
-2.68
-1.84
-1.21
-0.8
Other income
0.85
0.06
0.09
0
Profit before tax
11.54
4.13
2.95
2.38
Taxes
-3.1
0.01
-0.19
-0.1
Tax rate
-26.87
0.34
-6.51
-4.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.44
4.14
2.75
2.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.44
4.14
2.75
2.27
yoy growth (%)
103.52
50.37
21.1
110.71
NPM
9.28
7.98
8.16
8.08
