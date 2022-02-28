iifl-logo
Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.5
(-4.11%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:28:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

90.96

51.95

33.79

28.18

yoy growth (%)

75.07

53.75

19.9

101.11

Raw materials

-59.54

-41.72

-17.75

-13.4

As % of sales

65.46

80.31

52.55

47.56

Employee costs

-1.27

-1.44

-0.9

-0.72

As % of sales

1.4

2.78

2.68

2.57

Other costs

-14.88

-0.55

-9.3

-9.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.36

1.05

27.53

33.93

Operating profit

15.25

8.23

5.82

4.48

OPM

16.77

15.84

17.22

15.92

Depreciation

-1.87

-2.31

-1.74

-1.29

Interest expense

-2.68

-1.84

-1.21

-0.8

Other income

0.85

0.06

0.09

0

Profit before tax

11.54

4.13

2.95

2.38

Taxes

-3.1

0.01

-0.19

-0.1

Tax rate

-26.87

0.34

-6.51

-4.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.44

4.14

2.75

2.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.44

4.14

2.75

2.27

yoy growth (%)

103.52

50.37

21.1

110.71

NPM

9.28

7.98

8.16

8.08

