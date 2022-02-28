Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
30.95
21.2
10.72
8.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.07
21.41
12.85
9.12
Net Worth
70.02
42.61
23.57
18.05
Minority Interest
Debt
20.35
17.05
13.12
9.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.44
0.45
0.46
0.46
Total Liabilities
90.81
60.11
37.15
28.47
Fixed Assets
12.26
12.37
14.17
15.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.83
2.83
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
75.53
44.28
22.56
12.38
Inventories
6.5
4.84
5.19
2.83
Inventory Days
19.42
36.45
30.56
Sundry Debtors
104.24
49.76
15.63
9.41
Debtor Days
199.66
109.79
101.64
Other Current Assets
4.91
6.97
4.37
2.89
Sundry Creditors
-29.13
-13.57
-1.41
-1.84
Creditor Days
54.44
9.9
19.87
Other Current Liabilities
-10.99
-3.72
-1.22
-0.91
Cash
0.05
0.62
0.4
0.36
Total Assets
90.81
60.11
37.14
28.46
