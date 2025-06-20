Board Meeting 21 Jun 2025 17 Jun 2025

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the cancellation and capital reduction of existing Equity Shares consisting the paid-up Capital 30073262 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 300732620/- pursuant to NCLT Order dated 11th December 2024 to fix the record date for the same and grant authority for full extinguishment & deactivation of ISIN. The Board Meeting to be held on 20/06/2025 has been revised to 21/06/2025. Intimation of Record date fixed on Friday, 4th July, 2025 for the purpose of cancellation and capital reduction as approved in Board Meeting held on 21st June, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2025)

Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

Jiya Eco-Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the cancellation and capital reduction of existing Equity Shares consisting the paid-up Capital 30073262 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 300732620/- pursuant to NCLT Order dated 11th December 2024 fix the record date and grant authority for full extinguishment & deactivation of ISIN. 2. To consolidate 10 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-(RupeesTen) each into 1 Equity Shares of Rs. 100/- each Alteration of MoA in pursuant to NCLT Order December 2024 and to fix the record date for the same. 3. To give authority for making the new ISIN application of Equity Shares of the Company. 4. To consider the issuance of 106316 Equity Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each to the Resolution Applicant (new Promoter Group) and existing Public Shareholders (other than Promoter). 5. Authority for making the application to the stock exchange for getting in-principle approval for listing of new shares to be issued in pursuant to the approved Resolution Plan. 1. Approved the cancellation and capital reduction of existing Equity Shares consisting the paid-up share capital 3,00,73,262 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each amounting to Rs. 30,07,32,620/- pursuant to NCLT Order dated 11th December, 2024, and grant authority for full extinguishment & deactivation of ISIN. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 26 May 2025 21 May 2025

Jiya Eco-Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 26th May 2025. The Company has decided to conduct the Board meeting at Bungalow No. 36/B C.T.S. No. 994 & 945 (S. NO. 117 &118) Madhav Baug Shivtirth Nagar Kothrud Pune Maharashtra 411038 inter alia; 1. To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company (Standalone) along with Audit Report of the Auditor for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26th May, 2025 in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2025) Revised Outcome of Audited Financial Results of the Company Standalone and Consolidted along with impact of the auditor Report for the Quarter Ended as on 31st march 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2025)

Board Meeting 17 Apr 2025 17 Apr 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, the Board of Directors, vide its resolution dated April 17, 2025 has approved the appointment of Mr. Nilesh Mahesh Tiwari (DIN: 10488420) as an Additional Director (Category: Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company with effect from April 17, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2025 17 Jan 2025

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024. The Trading Window for trading in the Company's equity shares is closed from January 1st 2025 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. Note: Powers of the Board are suspended as the Company is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process vide the order of Hon'ble NCLT Ahmedabad Bench dated 24.04.2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th January, 2025, have considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter/nine months ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.01.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

Jiya Eco-Products Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. The Trading Window for trading in the Company's equity shares is closed from October 1st 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public.

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024