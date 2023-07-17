TO THE MEMBERS OF JIYA ECO PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Disclaimer of Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Jiya Eco Products Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (the Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the consolidated financial statements").

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying financial statements of the Company. Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these financial statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

As informed by the Suspended Management/Resolution Professional and various points pertaining to various elements of the financial statements as mentioned below may require necessary adjustments / disclosures in financial statements including material uncertainty regarding holding Companys ability to continue as a going concern and may have material and pervasive impact on the financial position of the Company for the year ended and as at 31 March, 2024. As per requirements of the Code and CIRP Regulations, Resolution Professional has invited expression of Interest (Eol) from prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs) to submit the Resolution Plan for the Company. The books of account of the company have been prepared on going concern basis. Accordingly, pending following adjustments and unavailability of sufficient and appropriate audit evidence, we are unable to express our opinion on the attached financial statements of the Company.

1) As explained in Note 1 to the financial statements, the Company has been facing liquidity issues and was unable to discharge its dues to its creditors. With effect from 19 May, 2021, the Company had to temporarily suspended its operations owing to critical liquidity position. Before and after temporary suspension of operations, all the members of the Board of Directors, Key Managerial Persons ("KMPs") including CEO, CFO, company secretary and other employees of the Company resigned from their respective positions which had severe impact on all functions of the Company. Based on the petitions filed by financial creditors, the Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, passed the order for initiation of CIRP under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (As amended and hereinafter referred to as "the Code") appointing Mr. Keyur J Shah as Interim Resolution Professional, subsequently confirming Prawin Charan Dwary as the Resolution Professional. ("RP") vide NCLT order dated 17.07.2023 under the provisions of the Code. Due to absence of CFO, Company Secretary and other officials who were primarily responsible for the book keeping and closure process and financial reporting, upon insistence of the RP, the suspended management made all practical and reasonable efforts from time to time to gather details to prepare these financial statements. These financial statements belong to the period comprising of pre CIRP period, hence as informed to us these financial statements have been prepared with the same Basis of Preparation as adopted by the erstwhile board of directors under section 134(5) under Companies Act, 2013 and related regulations, while highlighting/addressing any material departures as per the current condition and events which occurred subsequent to the Balance Sheet date. We have been informed that for the closing balances as on 31 March 2023 and period prior to initiation of CIRP, the RP has taken on record the representations and statements made by remaining staff Head of department and accounts, finance and tax team of the company. We have been given to understand that RP has signed the attached financial statements for the limited purpose of compliance and discharging his duty under the CIRP, as governed by the Code.

2) Consolidated financial statements regarding admission of the Company into Corporate Insolvency Resolution P rocess ("CIRP"), and pending determination of obligations and liabilities with regard to various claims submitted by the operational/financial/other creditors and employees including interest payable on loans during CIRP. We are unable to comment on the accounting impact thereof pending reconciliation and determination of final obligations.

3) As informed by the Director/Suspended Management/Resolution Professional, certain information including the minutes of meetings of the CoC and the outcome of certain procedures carried out as a part of the CIRP are confidential in nature and same could not be shared with anyone other than the Committee of Creditors and Honble NCLT. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the possible financial impact, presentation / disclosures etc., if any, that may arise if access to above mentioned documents would have been provided to us.

4) Basis the information and explanations provided to us, as part of RPs responsibility under the CIRP, the Director/Suspended Management/Resolution Professional has sent recovery notices to certain parties having outstanding trade receivables/ loans & advances, security deposits etc., however, RP could not receive adequate response. As required by Standards on Auditing (SAs), we could not carry out/complete certain mandatory audit procedures like attending physical verification of inventories, obtaining direct confirmations from banks/ trade receivables / loans & advances/ trade and other creditors, etc. due to various factors. Accordingly, we could not obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence for adequacy and reasonableness of management estimates for various provisions, fair valuation/ net realizable value of various assets etc. These matters can have material and pervasive impact on the financial statements. Consequential impact, if any, of matters described below, on the recognition of certain components in financial statement including its presentation / disclosure is currently not ascertainable. Certain such matters pertaining to major elements of financial statements are mentioned below:

a) Tangible and intangible assets:

In light of the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) initiated on April 24, 2023, on the holding Company with a Resolution Professional (RP) appointed on July 17, 2023, the company has refrained from conducting impairment testing on its assets until the resolution process concludes. This decision is reflective of the uncertainties associated with the CIRP, and the company will address impairment assessments at an appropriate juncture post the resolution outcome.

Basis the information and explanation provided to us the Resolution Professional (RP) has assumed control of assets situated across multiple locations in India to secure assets, limited to the Factory in Bhavnagar, an unoccupied Shop in Surat, and an unoccupied Flat in Ahmedabad.

b) Investments in subsidiaries:

External valuation for investments has not been conducted in the current year as the business plan for subsidiary is in a flux given substantial dependency on the outcome of the IBC proceeding of holding company. Due to temporary suspension of operations of Jiya Eco Products Limited on 19 May 2021, there has been a reduction in revenue of Jiya Eco India Limited. Based on the confirmation received from Jiya Eco Products Limiteds management, during the year, Jiya Eco India Limiteds revenue were wholly depended on the production of Jiya Eco products Limited and hence associated revenues were low and there also lies a significant uncertainty in the future projections about revenue of Jiya Eco India Limited. Hence, it was not feasible to determine impact of impairment if any for Companys investment in Jiya Eco India Limited as included in note to financial statements.

c) Loans and advances:

Basis the information and explanations provided to us; the RP has sent recovery notices to certain parties especially w.r.t. security deposits. In addition, prior to initiation of CIRP, certain parties have utilized these deposits against their pending dues from the Company and have filed claims with RP under CIRP. Pending outcome of the CIRP, we are unable to comment whether loans and advances have been fairly stated in the financial statements.

d) Other non-current assets: It includes capital advances and deposits with Government authorities:

In case of capital advances especially given for purchase of machineries, balances are either not confirmed or not reconciled. In addition, as informed to us, RP is in process of taking necessary steps to safeguard the interest of the Company. Pending outcome of CIRP, no adjustment is made to these balances.

Majority of the deposits with Government authorities are unutilised input credits lying with them.

e) Inventories:

As informed to us, Director/Suspended Management was unable to conduct physical verification of inventories as at balance sheet date. We were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence by way of alternate additional procedures as stated in SA 501, Audit Evidence - Specific consideration for Selected Items and Key audit considerations. The valuation of inventories has been certified by the management an taken on records by the resolution professional.

f) Trade receivable:

Certain balances are either not confirmed or not reconciled. Accordingly, we are unable to comment with respect to adjustments, if any, required to be carried out. We are also unable to comment about the realizability or otherwise of these trade receivables.

g) Cash and bank balances:

As informed to us, due to restricted access, RP could not conduct physical verification of cash at all locations due to non production of evidence and supporting by Suspended Management. Accordingly, we are unable to comment with respect to existence or adjustments, if any, required to be carried out; ? Due to lack of receipt of any direct confirmation we are unable to comment with respect to its existence or adjustment.

h) Other current assets:

It mainly includes TDS claims receivables from NBFC companies , balances with government authorities and other recoverable. Due to unavailability of confirmations and pending outcome of the CIRP, we are unable comment on the same.

i) Borrowings:

? We did not receive direct confirmations loan accounts hence Interest on term loans have been provided by the company through EMI statements originally issued by the lenders at the time of sanctions. We do not have any information about the penal interest charged by banks or any other late payments charges as the case may be due to lack of GL accounts or balance confirmation from various lenders. We have relied on the confirmations given by the RP that balances as stated in the financial records are inclusive of interest or other penal interest and charges as the case may be.

? As per the information and explanations provided to us, as part of CIRP, financial creditors have filed their claims with RP, any settlement with creditors will be carried out as per the provisions of IBC and as per the terms of approved resolution plan, pending outcome of the CIRP the actual settlement amount could not be ascertained.

j) Provisions:

It includes provisions for employee benefits

? As informed to us, updation of personnel records were carried out based on the availability of the documentation etc. In addition, employee dues including retirement/ termination benefits were calculated based on the available data. However, we were unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence with respect to base data as provided to an actuary for the purpose of actuarial valuation.

k) Trade payable and other current /non-current liabilities:

? Certain parties have submitted their claims under CIRP. Pending final outcome of the CIRP, no adjustments have been made in the books for the differential amount, if any, in the claims admitted. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the financial impact of the same.

5) We draw attention to Note no. 4 of the Consolidated financial statements, regarding pending comprehensive review of carrying amount of all assets & liabilities and non-provision for impairment of carrying value of the assets and write back of liabilities, if any. In the absence of comprehensive review as mentioned above for the carrying value of all the assets and liabilities, we are unable to comment that whether any adjustment is required in the carrying amount of such assets and liabilities and the consequential impact, if any, on the reported losses for the year ended March 31, 2024, Non determination of fair value of financial assets & liabilities and impairment in carrying amount for other assets and liabilities are not in compliance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets" and Ind AS 37 "Provisions, Contingent

Liabilities & Contingent Assets". The note read along with Note -1 of Notes forming part of the Consolidated financial statements.

6) We draw attention to the consolidated financial statements, regarding continuous losses incurred by the Company, current liabilities exceeding its current assets, default in repayment of borrowings and default in payment of regulatory and statutory dues. This situation indicates that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. The accounts however have been prepared by the management on a going concern basis for the reason stated in the aforesaid note. We however are unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence regarding managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, in view of the ongoing CIRP and matters pending before regulatory authorities, the outcome of which cannot be presently ascertained.

7) As mentioned in Notes to the financial statements, pursuant to commencement of CIRP under the Code, there are various claims submitted by the financial creditors, operational creditors, employees and other creditors to the RP. The obligations and liabilities including interest on loans and the principal amount of loans shall be determined upon the successful resolution of the company. Pending final outcome of the CIRP, no accounting impact in the books of account has been recognized in respect of excess or short claims or non-receipts of claims for above- mentioned creditors.

8) We could not obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence for revenue settlements, direct and indirect expenses related to its operations, employee benefit expenses, finance cost, selling & distribution expenses and other expenses pertaining to pre CIRP period.

9) As stated in notes to the financial statements, various regulatory authorities and lenders have initiated investigation which remains un-concluded at this stage. Since these investigations are in progress, RP is unable to determine its impact, if any, on the financial statements.

10) Related Party transactions:

Due to Non-availability of certified list of Related Parties from the Company and confirmations from the said related parties for amount receivable/payable as at balance sheet date and transactions during the year, we are unable to comment on the disclosures made by the company in Note 30 of the financial statements. We have provided disclosures based on previous financials years related parties.

11) Trade receivables, loans & advances and other recoverable at March 31st, 2024, are subject to confirmation/reconciliation and currently recoverability is not ascertainable

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys erstwhile Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Code, CIRP of Jiya Eco Products Limited was initiated by the financial creditor. The Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, passed the order dated 24 April, 2023 appointing Mr. Keyur J Shah as Interim Resolution Professional, subsequently appointed Mr. Prawin Charan Dwary Resolution Professional "RP"). Upon appointment of the RP under the Code, the powers of the Board of Directors of the Company remain suspended and vest with the RP.

The powers of Board of Directors of the Company stand suspended effective from the CIR Process commencement date and such powers along with the management of affairs of the Company are vested with the Resolution professional ("RP").The RP has taken on record the books of accounts, financial statements, certifications, representations and statements made by the erstwhile management for such period and is signing the Financial Statements solely for the purpose of discharging the powers of the Board of directors which have been conferred upon him by virtue of section 17 of the Code .

The consolidated financial statements is the responsibility of the Companys Suspended Management and the resolution professional has limited responsibility to take on records these financial statement prepared by the suspended management. The Companys Management is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Director /suspended management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skeptic ism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company and its subsidiary companies which are companies incorporated in India, has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

? Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the consolidated financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) Except as described in Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements.

b) The Company has maintained books of account however due to conditions and the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above, we are unable to state whether proper books of account (i.e., correctness/completeness etc. of the books) as required by law have been kept by the Company.

c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss including (including Other Comprehensive Income), Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

d) Due to the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion se ction above, we are unable to state whether; the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company and its subsidiaries incorporated in India and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies incorporated in India, as at 31 March 2024 there are no directors on the Companys Board. Accordingly reporting on compliance of section 164(2) of the Act is not applicable.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effective ness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" which is based on the auditors reports of the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India. Our report is subject to the possible effect of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section above and the Basis of Disclaimer Opinion.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries which are incorporated in India is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries which are incorporated in India, is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in notes to financial statements; ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The suspended management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The suspended management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

vi. The Company has not used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Since the accounting software with the audit trail has not been used, the question of it being tampered with and preserved by the company does not arise.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Jiya Eco Products Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Se ction

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jiya Eco Products Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Company") and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Disclaimer of Opinion

We were engaged to audit the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jiya Eco Products Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiary companies as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

We do not express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its subsidiary companies. Because of the significance of the matter described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company.

Basis for Disclaimer Opinion

The system of internal financial controls over financial reporting with regard to the Company and its subsidiary companies were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 due to reasons as stated in Note 42 of the financial statements. We have been informed that all transactions post CIRP period have been duly approved. We have verified its supportings, approvals on test basis. Since we have not been provided with risk control matrix, process notes etc. we are unable to comment on it.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer has affected our opinion on the financial statements of the Company and we have issued a disclaimer of opinion on the financial statements (refer basis for disclaimer of opinion paragraph in our audit report of even date).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The erstwhile Directors of the Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the respective Companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (" the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Because of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.