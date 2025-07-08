Jiya Eco-Products Ltd Summary

Jiya Eco-Products Limited was incorporated on December 27, 2011. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified and engaged in manufacturing bio-fuel from agricultural waste like bio briquettes and bio-pellets which is an alternative source of energy to reduce pollution . The Companys Bhavnagar plant, currently has 4 high productive automated pelleting machines and 4 high productive automatic briquette machines. With an installed capacity of approximately 240 K tons per year. The Company have 2 wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Jiya Eco India Limited and Jiya Eco (Gandhidham) Private Limited. Jiya iya Eco India Limited, (wholly owned subsidiary), have a project plan to install about 1500-2000 stoves and burners, which are moving towards the same with great pace. Further, the manufacturing facility in Gandhidham was to be carried out in Jiya Eco (Gandhidham) Private Limited, but the management decided to carry out manufacturing in Jiya Eco India Limited to cater the needs of the retail customers. In 2012, the Company succeeded in setting-up manufacturing unit at Navagam, Bhavnagar. It started with the production of bio-briquettes and within a short span of time, say around 2 years, it enhanced the installed capacity to around 31,000 tonnes by installing new machineries, and forayed into production of bio-pellets as well, thus making diversification in range of products and increasing the scalability of business. The Company is committed to offer the premium quality of bio fuel, apply stringent quality checking systems and testing procedures. The quality control & assurance keep a strict eye on the entire manufacturing processes right from purchase of raw materials to the shipment of finished goods.This project is act as the Best from waste. It gives us the Bio-Fuel from the wastages like agro, forestry & solid waste. Waste from these sources are raw material of this project and the finished product is called Bio Fuel. The feeding of raw material in this project provides the best from waste.There is no any specific need of specific land or shed but suitable space and shed can give the best result for production and storage.The project is essential for converting low-density agriculture and forest waste into high-density fuel that is called bio Fuel.The Company have been able to establish as a quality focused manufacturer of Pellets and Briquettes. The offered products are manufactured from agriculture and forest waste, which are the cost effective, high yielding and sustainable bio fuel alternative. Modern algae processing techniques are implementing the production of company products. Further, the pellets manufactured from agriculture and forest waste have a huge demand in the marketplace owing to their zero smoke & fly ash emission, easy handling, uniform in diameter, high fuel efficiency, and more. The Company have tried and tested quality assurance program which is capable of finding out any imperfection in the products.The Companys infrastructure is large and sprawled over a uniform area to support the efficient functioning of entire business. It has a production facility which is equipped with all sorts of machines and tools for the production of zero-defect and reliable products. All the installed machines are timely examined to assure their smooth functioning and perfection. The Company have a team of dedicated, smart and goal focused professionals who match every requirements of clients by properly analyzing the same. Moreover, the large distribution channel is the base for timely delivery of the orders of the clients. The Company had issued total 49,74,585 preferential warrants convertible into equity shares on February 08, 2018. During the financial year 2018-19, the total 43,20,254 warrants were converted into equity shares. As on March 31, 2019, 654,331 warrants were pending for conversion and had been forfeited on August 09, 2019. The Company had allotted 15036631 equity shares as fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (one equity share for every one existing equity share held as on the record date) to its shareholders on November 23, 2019, pursuant to a Resolution passed by the Shareholders on November 03, 2018.