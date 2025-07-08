iifl-logo
Uniply Industries Ltd Share Price Live

3.7
(-3.90%)
May 3, 2021|02:07:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.7
  • Day's High4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.85
  • Day's Low3.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value35.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Uniply Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.7

Prev. Close

3.85

Turnover(Lac.)

2.77

Day's High

4

Day's Low

3.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

35.42

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uniply Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Uniply Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Uniply Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 85.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uniply Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

33.53

84.48

256.24

23.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

566.54

513.84

132.71

117.81

Net Worth

600.07

598.32

388.95

141.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

228.22

134.07

161.69

135.68

yoy growth (%)

70.22

-17.08

19.16

26.37

Raw materials

-49.41

-77.54

-119.81

-101.34

As % of sales

21.65

57.83

74.1

74.69

Employee costs

-3.07

-13.13

-14.87

-10.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.15

13.99

11.35

6.7

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.75

-1.23

-1.65

Tax paid

-0.28

-10.48

-3.97

-1.84

Working capital

4.48

-103.41

19.13

29.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.22

-17.08

19.16

26.37

Op profit growth

-307.31

-31.76

14.17

42.77

EBIT growth

-21.74

1.5

21.16

52.65

Net profit growth

-156.89

102.07

94.63

875.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

301.49

468.58

387.93

264.13

143.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

7.94

Net Sales

301.49

468.58

387.93

264.13

135.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.03

39.63

28.9

4.26

0.17

Uniply Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.24

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.35

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.97

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.55

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.03

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uniply Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sudhir Kumar Jena

Independent Director

Ramgopal Lakshmi Ratan

Executive Director

Boggaram Sarma Venkatamarkandeya

Chairman & Managing Director

Keshav Kantamneni

Independent Director

Birendra Kumar Sahoo

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Kheecha

Independent Director

Shakuntala Bharat Merchant

Independent Director

Bharat Merchant

Company Secretary

Sudarsan Mohanty

Independent Director

Shruti Lohia

Registered Office

572 Anna Salai,

Teynampet,

Tamil Nadu - 600018

Tel: 91-044-2436 2015

Website: http://www.uniply.in

Email: invesorservices@uniply.in/info@uniply.in

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Uniply Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of plywood and allied products. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of plywood and panel products. They are having their headq...
Reports by Uniply Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Uniply Industries Ltd share price today?

The Uniply Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniply Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniply Industries Ltd is ₹62.03 Cr. as of 03 May ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniply Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniply Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.11 as of 03 May ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniply Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniply Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniply Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 May ‘21

What is the CAGR of Uniply Industries Ltd?

Uniply Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -35.36%, 3 Years at -64.41%, 1 Year at -38.46%, 6 Month at 6.67%, 3 Month at -23.81% and 1 Month at 5.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniply Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniply Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

