SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.7
Prev. Close₹3.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.77
Day's High₹4
Day's Low₹3.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹35.42
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
33.53
84.48
256.24
23.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
566.54
513.84
132.71
117.81
Net Worth
600.07
598.32
388.95
141.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
228.22
134.07
161.69
135.68
yoy growth (%)
70.22
-17.08
19.16
26.37
Raw materials
-49.41
-77.54
-119.81
-101.34
As % of sales
21.65
57.83
74.1
74.69
Employee costs
-3.07
-13.13
-14.87
-10.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.15
13.99
11.35
6.7
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.75
-1.23
-1.65
Tax paid
-0.28
-10.48
-3.97
-1.84
Working capital
4.48
-103.41
19.13
29.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.22
-17.08
19.16
26.37
Op profit growth
-307.31
-31.76
14.17
42.77
EBIT growth
-21.74
1.5
21.16
52.65
Net profit growth
-156.89
102.07
94.63
875.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
301.49
468.58
387.93
264.13
143.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
7.94
Net Sales
301.49
468.58
387.93
264.13
135.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.03
39.63
28.9
4.26
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.24
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.35
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.97
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.55
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.03
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sudhir Kumar Jena
Independent Director
Ramgopal Lakshmi Ratan
Executive Director
Boggaram Sarma Venkatamarkandeya
Chairman & Managing Director
Keshav Kantamneni
Independent Director
Birendra Kumar Sahoo
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Kheecha
Independent Director
Shakuntala Bharat Merchant
Independent Director
Bharat Merchant
Company Secretary
Sudarsan Mohanty
Independent Director
Shruti Lohia
572 Anna Salai,
Teynampet,
Tamil Nadu - 600018
Tel: 91-044-2436 2015
Website: http://www.uniply.in
Email: invesorservices@uniply.in/info@uniply.in
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Uniply Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of plywood and allied products. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of plywood and panel products. They are having their headq...
Reports by Uniply Industries Ltd
