Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.27
46.84
116.12
-0.65
Op profit growth
-132.57
90.18
2,425.05
-88.09
EBIT growth
-85.66
121.92
3,29,113.31
-99.89
Net profit growth
-186.42
147.39
-390.59
-303.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.63
15.82
12.22
1.04
EBIT margin
3.55
19.28
12.76
0
Net profit margin
-9.43
8.48
5.03
-3.74
RoCE
1.31
13.4
15.2
0.01
RoNW
-1.35
2.88
3.68
-3.78
RoA
-0.87
1.47
1.49
-1.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.7
13.76
5.56
0
Dividend per share
0
1
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.95
12.01
4.37
-4.22
Book value per share
37.58
174.77
63.87
19.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.7
5.47
11.01
0
P/CEPS
-2.35
6.27
13.99
-0.27
P/B
0.12
0.43
0.95
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
21.83
15.17
23.56
32.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.76
-49.9
-31.38
-28.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
336.31
130.82
144.81
66.91
Inventory days
68.16
91.4
112.87
154.3
Creditor days
-197.57
-70.43
-80.64
-103.8
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.27
-2.35
-2.4
0
Net debt / equity
0.39
0.71
0.84
1.47
Net debt / op. profit
-12.55
4.85
3.99
32.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-21.08
-61.77
-62.31
-85.61
Employee costs
-3.67
-8.73
-17.66
-6.3
Other costs
-81.87
-13.66
-7.8
-7.03
No Record Found
