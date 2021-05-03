iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Uniply Industries Ltd Key Ratios

3.7
(-3.90%)
May 3, 2021|02:07:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniply Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.27

46.84

116.12

-0.65

Op profit growth

-132.57

90.18

2,425.05

-88.09

EBIT growth

-85.66

121.92

3,29,113.31

-99.89

Net profit growth

-186.42

147.39

-390.59

-303.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.63

15.82

12.22

1.04

EBIT margin

3.55

19.28

12.76

0

Net profit margin

-9.43

8.48

5.03

-3.74

RoCE

1.31

13.4

15.2

0.01

RoNW

-1.35

2.88

3.68

-3.78

RoA

-0.87

1.47

1.49

-1.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.7

13.76

5.56

0

Dividend per share

0

1

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.95

12.01

4.37

-4.22

Book value per share

37.58

174.77

63.87

19.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.7

5.47

11.01

0

P/CEPS

-2.35

6.27

13.99

-0.27

P/B

0.12

0.43

0.95

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

21.83

15.17

23.56

32.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-21.76

-49.9

-31.38

-28.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

336.31

130.82

144.81

66.91

Inventory days

68.16

91.4

112.87

154.3

Creditor days

-197.57

-70.43

-80.64

-103.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.27

-2.35

-2.4

0

Net debt / equity

0.39

0.71

0.84

1.47

Net debt / op. profit

-12.55

4.85

3.99

32.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-21.08

-61.77

-62.31

-85.61

Employee costs

-3.67

-8.73

-17.66

-6.3

Other costs

-81.87

-13.66

-7.8

-7.03

Uniply Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniply Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.