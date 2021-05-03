Uniply Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
33.53
84.48
256.24
23.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
566.54
513.84
132.71
117.81
Net Worth
600.07
598.32
388.95
141.72
Minority Interest
Debt
119.01
119.27
97.43
64.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.01
0
0.68
Total Liabilities
719.15
717.6
486.38
206.7
Fixed Assets
3.17
4.24
2.87
23.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
172.79
270.32
170.01
58.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.74
0.96
0.06
0.22
Networking Capital
541.38
398.45
312.31
120.34
Inventories
0
34.75
0
52.13
Inventory Days
0
0
117.67
Sundry Debtors
272.15
52.79
3.37
69.72
Debtor Days
435.25
9.17
157.38
Other Current Assets
563.41
370.01
341.61
26.25
Sundry Creditors
-242.69
-35.86
-12.25
-19.88
Creditor Days
388.13
33.34
44.87
Other Current Liabilities
-51.49
-23.24
-20.42
-7.88
Cash
1.06
43.63
1.13
3.72
Total Assets
719.14
717.6
486.38
206.69
