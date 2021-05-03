iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Uniply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.7
(-3.90%)
May 3, 2021|02:07:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniply Industries Ltd

Uniply Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.15

13.99

11.35

6.7

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.75

-1.23

-1.65

Tax paid

-0.28

-10.48

-3.97

-1.84

Working capital

4.48

-103.41

19.13

29.36

Other operating items

Operating

0.31

-100.65

25.27

32.56

Capital expenditure

1.41

-21.69

-13.88

-0.78

Free cash flow

1.72

-122.34

11.39

31.77

Equity raised

949.68

467.93

152.91

48.19

Investing

2.78

111.12

58.84

0.01

Financing

215.58

68.39

28.23

5.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,169.76

525.09

251.38

85.05

Uniply Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniply Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.