Uniply Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.15
13.99
11.35
6.7
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.75
-1.23
-1.65
Tax paid
-0.28
-10.48
-3.97
-1.84
Working capital
4.48
-103.41
19.13
29.36
Other operating items
Operating
0.31
-100.65
25.27
32.56
Capital expenditure
1.41
-21.69
-13.88
-0.78
Free cash flow
1.72
-122.34
11.39
31.77
Equity raised
949.68
467.93
152.91
48.19
Investing
2.78
111.12
58.84
0.01
Financing
215.58
68.39
28.23
5.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,169.76
525.09
251.38
85.05
