Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
228.22
134.07
161.69
135.68
yoy growth (%)
70.22
-17.08
19.16
26.37
Raw materials
-49.41
-77.54
-119.81
-101.34
As % of sales
21.65
57.83
74.1
74.69
Employee costs
-3.07
-13.13
-14.87
-10.97
As % of sales
1.34
9.79
9.2
8.09
Other costs
-201.96
-30.73
-8.44
-7.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.49
22.92
5.22
5.24
Operating profit
-26.23
12.65
18.54
16.24
OPM
-11.49
9.43
11.46
11.97
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.75
-1.23
-1.65
Interest expense
-17.34
-4.14
-6.51
-8.04
Other income
41.16
6.24
0.55
0.16
Profit before tax
-3.15
13.99
11.35
6.7
Taxes
-0.28
-10.48
-3.97
-1.84
Tax rate
9.03
-74.93
-35
-27.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.43
3.5
7.38
4.86
Exceptional items
-5.05
11.4
0
-1.06
Net profit
-8.48
14.91
7.38
3.79
yoy growth (%)
-156.89
102.07
94.63
875.52
NPM
-3.71
11.12
4.56
2.79
