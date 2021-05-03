iifl-logo
Uniply Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.7
(-3.90%)
May 3, 2021|02:07:38 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

228.22

134.07

161.69

135.68

yoy growth (%)

70.22

-17.08

19.16

26.37

Raw materials

-49.41

-77.54

-119.81

-101.34

As % of sales

21.65

57.83

74.1

74.69

Employee costs

-3.07

-13.13

-14.87

-10.97

As % of sales

1.34

9.79

9.2

8.09

Other costs

-201.96

-30.73

-8.44

-7.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.49

22.92

5.22

5.24

Operating profit

-26.23

12.65

18.54

16.24

OPM

-11.49

9.43

11.46

11.97

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.75

-1.23

-1.65

Interest expense

-17.34

-4.14

-6.51

-8.04

Other income

41.16

6.24

0.55

0.16

Profit before tax

-3.15

13.99

11.35

6.7

Taxes

-0.28

-10.48

-3.97

-1.84

Tax rate

9.03

-74.93

-35

-27.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.43

3.5

7.38

4.86

Exceptional items

-5.05

11.4

0

-1.06

Net profit

-8.48

14.91

7.38

3.79

yoy growth (%)

-156.89

102.07

94.63

875.52

NPM

-3.71

11.12

4.56

2.79

