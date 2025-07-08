Uniply Industries Ltd Summary

Uniply Industries Ltd is a manufacturer of plywood and allied products. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of plywood and panel products. They are having their headquarters in Chennai, India with offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad and their subsidiary in Hong Kong. Their subsidiary is a trader in plywood and allied products.Uniply Industries Ltd was incorporated on September 4, 1996 as a private limited company with the name Uniply Industries Pvt Ltd. The company was promoted by B. L. Bengani and Suman Bengani. After incorporation the company took up agency of Greenply Industries Ltd for the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa. In December 1996, the company commenced the business of trading in plywood from Chennai and Bangalore. In February 4, 1997, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Uniply Industries Ltd. In the year 1997, the company started importing plywood and selling the same under brand name UNIPLY. In the year 1999, the company acquired land at Nelvelli village, Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu for setting up a manufacturing unit for producing veneers and plywood.During the year 20066-087, the company placed an order with Shriram EPC Ltd for 5 MW wind farm consisting of 20 machines of 250 KW each of Shriram EPp make (TTG) Model 250T Wind Electric Generator (WEG) of 250/80 on a turnkey basis. Also, they installed the wind mills at Tirunelveli.During the year 2007-08, the company acquired 100% share capital in Surge Trading Limited (STL), incorporated under the Companies ordinance, Hong Kong. Thus, Surge Trading Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company. The company was acquired to develop and facilitate trade in the course of imports and exports.The company won the CAPEXIL Award 2006:2007 for Outstanding Export Performance in the Plywood and Panel Industry 2006-2007. During the year 2009-10, the company launched more than 100 varieties of worlds finest decorative wood veneers under the brand ELEMENTZ in the presence of its business partners from across the country.