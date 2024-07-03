Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹11.65
Prev. Close₹11.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.2
Day's High₹11.94
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹19.6
52 Week's Low₹10
Book Value₹8.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)261.99
P/E297
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.38
26.89
20.52
20.52
Preference Capital
54.61
50.27
54.61
54.61
Reserves
168.77
147.93
137.55
98.78
Net Worth
248.76
225.09
212.68
173.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.79
53.37
36.59
293.39
yoy growth (%)
-27.31
45.87
-87.52
-87.36
Raw materials
-1.64
-12.31
-3.33
-221.93
As % of sales
4.23
23.07
9.12
75.64
Employee costs
-8.88
-8.49
-7.04
-7.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.3
2.68
-12.15
0.85
Depreciation
-11.57
-12.75
-13.34
-9.92
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.47
4.47
0.58
Working capital
5.93
-36.62
-29.58
-160.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.31
45.87
-87.52
-87.36
Op profit growth
46.03
-680.66
-105.51
-24.98
EBIT growth
-33.05
345.42
-91.11
-15.98
Net profit growth
396.35
-102.74
-1,999.22
-108.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
63.84
64.31
69.39
62.2
86.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
63.84
64.31
69.39
62.2
86.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.3
2.87
122.16
2.31
13.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
DAS GUPTA KRISHNA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohan Das Kabra
Managing Director
Narendra Shah
Director (Technical)
Parag Choudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchi Joshi
Independent Director
Ashutosh Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Mehta
Director (Operation)
Sankalp Ved
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Ruchi Infrastructure Limited (RIL) was incorporated on 28 August 1984 as Columbia Leasing & Finance Limited. It changed the name to Ruchi Infrastructure & Finance Limited on 2 September 1994 and again to Ruchi Infrastructure Limited on 14 June 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of Storage infrastructure for handling bulk storage of liquid commodities such as edible oils, petroleum etc, Infrastructure Development and Refining of Edible oils and manufacture of Vanaspati. The state of the art production facility of the Company for refining of edible oils and manufacture of vanaspati is located at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.During 1997-98, the company has installed liquid storage facalities at Chennai, Kakinada and Mangalore Ports, it has also started construction work at Haldia. The company has increased the storage capacity at Kakinada, Haldia and Jamnagar project during the year 1999-2000. It has also commercially commissioned the balance portion of the jetty project at Jamnagar and an edible oil refinery at Kakinada.The edible oil/vanaspati plant at Kakinada is being expanded. During 2001-02 the company has commissioned its edible oil project at Kakinada.
Read More
The Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is ₹261.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is 297 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is ₹10 and ₹19.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.18%, 3 Years at 4.26%, 1 Year at 1.71%, 6 Month at -4.80%, 3 Month at -13.58% and 1 Month at -9.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.