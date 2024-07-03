iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

11.1
(-6.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.65
  • Day's High11.94
  • 52 Wk High19.6
  • Prev. Close11.9
  • Day's Low11
  • 52 Wk Low 10
  • Turnover (lac)11.2
  • P/E297
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.59
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)261.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:58 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.24%

Foreign: 4.23%

Indian: 61.44%

Non-Promoter- 8.62%

Institutions: 8.62%

Non-Institutions: 25.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.38

26.89

20.52

20.52

Preference Capital

54.61

50.27

54.61

54.61

Reserves

168.77

147.93

137.55

98.78

Net Worth

248.76

225.09

212.68

173.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.79

53.37

36.59

293.39

yoy growth (%)

-27.31

45.87

-87.52

-87.36

Raw materials

-1.64

-12.31

-3.33

-221.93

As % of sales

4.23

23.07

9.12

75.64

Employee costs

-8.88

-8.49

-7.04

-7.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.3

2.68

-12.15

0.85

Depreciation

-11.57

-12.75

-13.34

-9.92

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.47

4.47

0.58

Working capital

5.93

-36.62

-29.58

-160.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.31

45.87

-87.52

-87.36

Op profit growth

46.03

-680.66

-105.51

-24.98

EBIT growth

-33.05

345.42

-91.11

-15.98

Net profit growth

396.35

-102.74

-1,999.22

-108.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

63.84

64.31

69.39

62.2

86.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

63.84

64.31

69.39

62.2

86.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.3

2.87

122.16

2.31

13.09

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

MORE ABOUT Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

DAS GUPTA KRISHNA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohan Das Kabra

Managing Director

Narendra Shah

Director (Technical)

Parag Choudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchi Joshi

Independent Director

Ashutosh Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Mehta

Director (Operation)

Sankalp Ved

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Ruchi Infrastructure Limited (RIL) was incorporated on 28 August 1984 as Columbia Leasing & Finance Limited. It changed the name to Ruchi Infrastructure & Finance Limited on 2 September 1994 and again to Ruchi Infrastructure Limited on 14 June 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of Storage infrastructure for handling bulk storage of liquid commodities such as edible oils, petroleum etc, Infrastructure Development and Refining of Edible oils and manufacture of Vanaspati. The state of the art production facility of the Company for refining of edible oils and manufacture of vanaspati is located at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.During 1997-98, the company has installed liquid storage facalities at Chennai, Kakinada and Mangalore Ports, it has also started construction work at Haldia. The company has increased the storage capacity at Kakinada, Haldia and Jamnagar project during the year 1999-2000. It has also commercially commissioned the balance portion of the jetty project at Jamnagar and an edible oil refinery at Kakinada.The edible oil/vanaspati plant at Kakinada is being expanded. During 2001-02 the company has commissioned its edible oil project at Kakinada.
Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is ₹261.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is 297 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is ₹10 and ₹19.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd?

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.18%, 3 Years at 4.26%, 1 Year at 1.71%, 6 Month at -4.80%, 3 Month at -13.58% and 1 Month at -9.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.68 %
Institutions - 8.62 %
Public - 25.69 %

