Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Ruchi Infrastr. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.3

2.68

-12.15

0.85

Depreciation

-11.57

-12.75

-13.34

-9.92

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.47

4.47

0.58

Working capital

5.93

-36.62

-29.58

-160.43

Other operating items

Operating

-4.6

-47.16

-50.6

-168.9

Capital expenditure

2.06

22.8

-1.42

-116.68

Free cash flow

-2.53

-24.36

-52.03

-285.58

Equity raised

195.18

216.07

315.88

222.15

Investing

0.6

-27.13

-0.37

-13.53

Financing

-3.31

-59.49

57.91

-42.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

189.95

105.09

321.38

-119.8

