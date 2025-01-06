Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.3
2.68
-12.15
0.85
Depreciation
-11.57
-12.75
-13.34
-9.92
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.47
4.47
0.58
Working capital
5.93
-36.62
-29.58
-160.43
Other operating items
Operating
-4.6
-47.16
-50.6
-168.9
Capital expenditure
2.06
22.8
-1.42
-116.68
Free cash flow
-2.53
-24.36
-52.03
-285.58
Equity raised
195.18
216.07
315.88
222.15
Investing
0.6
-27.13
-0.37
-13.53
Financing
-3.31
-59.49
57.91
-42.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
189.95
105.09
321.38
-119.8
