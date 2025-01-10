Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
4.23%
4.23%
4.44%
4.44%
4.44%
Indian
61.44%
63.35%
61.54%
62.65%
61.8%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
8.62%
8.69%
9.12%
9.05%
9.05%
Non-Institutions
25.69%
23.71%
24.88%
23.84%
24.69%
Total Non-Promoter
34.31%
32.4%
34%
32.89%
33.74%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
