|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.79
53.37
36.59
293.39
yoy growth (%)
-27.31
45.87
-87.52
-87.36
Raw materials
-1.64
-12.31
-3.33
-221.93
As % of sales
4.23
23.07
9.12
75.64
Employee costs
-8.88
-8.49
-7.04
-7.34
As % of sales
22.88
15.9
19.25
2.5
Other costs
-14.77
-23.32
-27.8
-35.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.07
43.69
75.97
12.01
Operating profit
13.5
9.24
-1.59
28.86
OPM
34.8
17.32
-4.35
9.83
Depreciation
-11.57
-12.75
-13.34
-9.92
Interest expense
-5.67
-7.73
-14.49
-25.47
Other income
5.05
13.93
17.27
7.38
Profit before tax
1.3
2.68
-12.15
0.85
Taxes
-0.25
-0.47
4.47
0.58
Tax rate
-19.54
-17.57
-36.81
68.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.04
2.21
-7.67
1.44
Exceptional items
0
-2
0
-1.04
Net profit
1.04
0.21
-7.67
0.4
yoy growth (%)
396.35
-102.74
-1,999.22
-108.11
NPM
2.7
0.39
-20.98
0.13
