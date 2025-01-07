iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.26
(1.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.79

53.37

36.59

293.39

yoy growth (%)

-27.31

45.87

-87.52

-87.36

Raw materials

-1.64

-12.31

-3.33

-221.93

As % of sales

4.23

23.07

9.12

75.64

Employee costs

-8.88

-8.49

-7.04

-7.34

As % of sales

22.88

15.9

19.25

2.5

Other costs

-14.77

-23.32

-27.8

-35.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.07

43.69

75.97

12.01

Operating profit

13.5

9.24

-1.59

28.86

OPM

34.8

17.32

-4.35

9.83

Depreciation

-11.57

-12.75

-13.34

-9.92

Interest expense

-5.67

-7.73

-14.49

-25.47

Other income

5.05

13.93

17.27

7.38

Profit before tax

1.3

2.68

-12.15

0.85

Taxes

-0.25

-0.47

4.47

0.58

Tax rate

-19.54

-17.57

-36.81

68.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.04

2.21

-7.67

1.44

Exceptional items

0

-2

0

-1.04

Net profit

1.04

0.21

-7.67

0.4

yoy growth (%)

396.35

-102.74

-1,999.22

-108.11

NPM

2.7

0.39

-20.98

0.13

