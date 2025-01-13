Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.38
26.89
20.52
20.52
Preference Capital
54.61
50.27
54.61
54.61
Reserves
168.77
147.93
137.55
98.78
Net Worth
248.76
225.09
212.68
173.91
Minority Interest
Debt
8.45
25.03
35.15
47.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.57
4.02
3.97
3.37
Total Liabilities
260.78
254.14
251.8
224.73
Fixed Assets
186.89
175.8
171.01
176.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.34
42.67
42.29
40.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.54
1.37
2.22
13.5
Networking Capital
10.81
12.2
30.34
-9.44
Inventories
0.44
0.19
0.28
0.18
Inventory Days
1.69
Sundry Debtors
5.4
7.11
6.9
12.48
Debtor Days
117.41
Other Current Assets
25.78
23.94
41.67
69.33
Sundry Creditors
-5.08
-4.12
-3.84
-80.74
Creditor Days
759.63
Other Current Liabilities
-15.73
-14.92
-14.67
-10.7
Cash
16.2
22.11
5.94
3.92
Total Assets
260.78
254.15
251.8
224.72
