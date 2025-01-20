Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.75
12.58
-75.73
-86.45
Op profit growth
13.99
22.96
-60.3
2.9
EBIT growth
-41.65
43.01
-66.36
-17.18
Net profit growth
-14.73
-27.77
22.7
33.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.25
24.87
22.77
13.92
EBIT margin
12.41
15.37
12.1
8.72
Net profit margin
-8.52
-7.22
-11.25
-2.22
RoCE
2.71
3.93
2.34
5.84
RoNW
-0.76
-0.8
-1.14
-0.86
RoA
-0.46
-0.46
-0.54
-0.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.26
-0.3
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.18
-1.33
-1.59
-1.42
Book value per share
8.35
8.59
10.1
8.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
-22.3
-6.2
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.89
-1.38
-2.29
-2.49
P/B
1.01
0.31
0.49
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
8.16
4.07
7.07
5.73
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
5.17
18.69
-34.06
-2.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
198.5
137.68
362.73
154.07
Inventory days
1.61
34.29
71.8
123.5
Creditor days
-786.66
-481.87
-707.2
-227.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.6
-0.78
-0.41
-0.81
Net debt / equity
0.57
0.58
0.77
1.25
Net debt / op. profit
4.05
4.78
9.23
4.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.45
-30.67
-29
-72
Employee costs
-16.84
-11.7
-10.15
-2.42
Other costs
-30.44
-32.74
-38.06
-11.65
