Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

11.77
(1.38%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:08:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.75

12.58

-75.73

-86.45

Op profit growth

13.99

22.96

-60.3

2.9

EBIT growth

-41.65

43.01

-66.36

-17.18

Net profit growth

-14.73

-27.77

22.7

33.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

39.25

24.87

22.77

13.92

EBIT margin

12.41

15.37

12.1

8.72

Net profit margin

-8.52

-7.22

-11.25

-2.22

RoCE

2.71

3.93

2.34

5.84

RoNW

-0.76

-0.8

-1.14

-0.86

RoA

-0.46

-0.46

-0.54

-0.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.26

-0.3

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.18

-1.33

-1.59

-1.42

Book value per share

8.35

8.59

10.1

8.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

-22.3

-6.2

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.89

-1.38

-2.29

-2.49

P/B

1.01

0.31

0.49

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

8.16

4.07

7.07

5.73

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

5.17

18.69

-34.06

-2.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

198.5

137.68

362.73

154.07

Inventory days

1.61

34.29

71.8

123.5

Creditor days

-786.66

-481.87

-707.2

-227.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.6

-0.78

-0.41

-0.81

Net debt / equity

0.57

0.58

0.77

1.25

Net debt / op. profit

4.05

4.78

9.23

4.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.45

-30.67

-29

-72

Employee costs

-16.84

-11.7

-10.15

-2.42

Other costs

-30.44

-32.74

-38.06

-11.65

