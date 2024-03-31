To,

The Members of

Ruchi Infrastructure Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Ruchi Infrastructure Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024 and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with

accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; and The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including direct and indirect tax matters. These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statements. We have - Read and analysed select key correspondences, external legal opinions/consultations by management for key uncertain tax positions; - Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions; and Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Ind. AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. b. Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. d. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 34 to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long term contract including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund by the Company. iv. (1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (2) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (3) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (1) and (iv) (2) contain any material mis-statement v. The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. The Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that stock register is maintained manually.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. h. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph (1) under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date to the members of Ruchi Infrastructure Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024. i. In respect of its fixed assets : a. A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Property, plant and equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except detailed as under :

Particular No. of Cases Gross Block as at 31st March, 2024 ( In lacs) Net Block as at 31st March, 2024 ( In lacs) Remarks Freehold Land 1 423.27 423.27 Land at 40-41, East Madha Church Street, Roypuram, Chennai is still in the name of M/s Kay Am Processers and M/s Venkateshwara Warehousing Corporation being the partnership firm in which company has acquired 100% ownership in the year 2003.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and as explained to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. a. The inventories has been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year. The coverage and procedure of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management is appropriate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. As per information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventory. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has no working capital limits during the year at any point of time. Hence in our opinion the provision of para 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company. iii. During the year company has not provided any guarantee or security, secured or unsecured, to companies, firm, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans to companies and other parties in respect of which the requisite information is as below. ( in lacs)

Particulars Loans Investment Aggregate amount granted/provided/invested during the year (i) Associate Entity - 10.55 (ii) Subsidiary 327.00 400.76 Balance outstanding as at year end in respect of above (i) Associate Entity - 1091.71 (ii) Subsidiary 455.00 401.74

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, in our opinion, the investments made and the terms and condition of the loans granted are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts of loan amounting to 128 lacs given in previous year to one party is extended or renewed.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company no loan is overdue, in our opinion provision of para 3 (iii) (d) of the order is not applicable.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loan amounting to 128 lacs granted to one party falling due during the year has been renewed. f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made and guarantee given. The company has not provided any security within the meaning of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules, framed there under. As informed to us no Order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed statutory dues in arrears, as at 31 March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as follows :

Name of the Statute Nature of Liability Amount ( in lacs) Related Period Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax / VAT Acts Sales Tax /Vat 21235.93* 2013-14 to 2017-18 Gujarat VAT Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT Acts Entry Tax 70.54 2013-2014 The High Court, Kolkata Sales Tax / VAT Acts Sales Tax /Vat 134.41 2008-09 & 2011-12 Orissa VAT Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT Acts Sales Tax /Vat 126.88 2012-13 to 2015-16 Orissa VAT Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT Acts Sales Tax /Vat 19.67 2002-03 Tamilnadu commercial tax deptt., Chennai Sales Tax / VAT Acts Sales Tax /Vat 175.00 2012-13 UP commercial tax deptt., Kanpur Goods & Services Tax Act GST 481.33 2017-18 Dy. Commissioner (Appeal) SGST, Rajkot Central Excise & Service Tax Act Service Tax 139.88 2009-2010 to 2014-15 CESTAT, New Delhi Central Excise & Service Tax Act Service Tax 117.89 2011-12 & 2012-13 The High Court Central Excise & Service Tax Act Service Tax 5.49 2013-2014 to 2014-15 CESTAT, New Delhi Central Excise & Service Tax Act Service Tax 98.92 2014-15 to 2016-17 The Commissioner Indore Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 759.98 2013-14, 2017-18 and 2019-20 CIT (Appeals)

*Net of 324.73 Lacs deposited.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there is no transaction which has not been recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. a. According to the records of the company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion company is not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any term loan during the year. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purpose. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made preferential allotment of equit shares upon conversion of warrants. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. Total fund raised 2314.38 lacs ( 1590.58 lacs in F.Y. 2022-23 and 723.80 lacs in F.Y. 2023-24) out of that 1581.02 lacs have been utilized towards capital expenditure, 392.71 lacs towards prepayment of term loan in accordance with terms of issue and balance 360.89 lacs is kept in preferential issue proceeds account as per terms of issue, which includes interest earned 20.24 lacs on fixed deposit made out of proceeds received from warrants/equity. xi. a. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us no fraud by the Company or on the company noticed or reported during the year. b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c. As represented to us by the management, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaints. xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company therefore, the provision of para 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit has been considered by us in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year, hence the provision of para 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xvi. a. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company for the year under audit. b. The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the company for the year under audit. c. The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provision of para 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company. d. The Group has no CIC. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. xix. In our opinion and knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, no material uncertainty exists on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. There are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

Annexure B To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Ruchi Infrastructure Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ruchi Infrastructure Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.