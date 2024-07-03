iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Company Summary

11.5
(12.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:59:58 AM

Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Ruchi Infrastructure Limited (RIL) was incorporated on 28 August 1984 as Columbia Leasing & Finance Limited. It changed the name to Ruchi Infrastructure & Finance Limited on 2 September 1994 and again to Ruchi Infrastructure Limited on 14 June 1995. The Company is primarily engaged in the businesses of Storage infrastructure for handling bulk storage of liquid commodities such as edible oils, petroleum etc, Infrastructure Development and Refining of Edible oils and manufacture of Vanaspati. The state of the art production facility of the Company for refining of edible oils and manufacture of vanaspati is located at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.During 1997-98, the company has installed liquid storage facalities at Chennai, Kakinada and Mangalore Ports, it has also started construction work at Haldia. The company has increased the storage capacity at Kakinada, Haldia and Jamnagar project during the year 1999-2000. It has also commercially commissioned the balance portion of the jetty project at Jamnagar and an edible oil refinery at Kakinada.The edible oil/vanaspati plant at Kakinada is being expanded. During 2001-02 the company has commissioned its edible oil project at Kakinada.

