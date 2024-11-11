|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 7th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 31A (8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board meeting held on 21.05.2024. Financial results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Increase in equity share capital.
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05.02.2024. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)
