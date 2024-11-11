iifl-logo-icon 1
Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

11.66
(-0.60%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:47 PM

Ruchi Infrastr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 7th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202415 May 2024
RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 31A (8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board meeting held on 21.05.2024. Financial results 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Increase in equity share capital.
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
RUCHI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05.02.2024. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

