iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

785.55
(-6.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open849.9
  • Day's High849.9
  • 52 Wk High1,457.95
  • Prev. Close839.15
  • Day's Low761.1
  • 52 Wk Low 585.05
  • Turnover (lac)266.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value428.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,199.54
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

849.9

Prev. Close

839.15

Turnover(Lac.)

266.5

Day's High

849.9

Day's Low

761.1

52 Week's High

1,457.95

52 Week's Low

585.05

Book Value

428.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,199.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.47%

Non-Promoter- 5.88%

Institutions: 5.88%

Non-Institutions: 20.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28

28

28

28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,235.6

1,201.24

1,379.37

1,367.19

Net Worth

1,263.6

1,229.24

1,407.37

1,395.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

763.76

749.68

591.87

585.14

yoy growth (%)

1.87

26.66

1.14

-12.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-100.97

-93.98

-96.59

-94.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-170.59

13.41

21.76

12.27

Depreciation

-119.46

-117.13

-113.17

-99.6

Tax paid

-1.82

-7.9

-4.62

-4.87

Working capital

-250.61

-27.29

-0.01

-44.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.87

26.66

1.14

-12.12

Op profit growth

-124.75

2.9

16.03

-10.3

EBIT growth

-651.41

-34.94

37.72

-40.96

Net profit growth

-3,227.29

-67.83

131.45

-82.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nutan Guha Biswas

Non Executive Director

Polamraju Lakshmi Haranadh

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Pipersenia

Independent Director

Rajat Sachar

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Madhaiyaan Angamuthu

Independent Director

Lov Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Chandra Kalabhinetri

Managing Director & CEO

Durgesh Kumar Dubey

Non Executive Director

Mr. Sushil Kumar Singh

Non Executive Director

Unmesh Sharad Wagh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Dredging Corporation of India Limited, was established on March 29, 1976 with the primary objective of catering to the dredging requirements of Indian ports. The company is a pioneer organization in the field of dredging and maritime development. The Company isa Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise, which offers four types of dredging services, namely maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment and land reclamation. They do dredging mainly for Indian seaports, though occasionally they dredge at foreign seaports in countries such as Taiwan and Dubai.The company helps to ensure the continuous availability of the desired depths in shipping channels of the Major and Minot Ports, Navy, fishing harbor and other maritime organizations. The head office is located in the eastern seaboard of India at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and project offices are located at all major ports in India.The company has enhanced autonomy with regard to capital expenditure, establishment of joint ventures, overseas offices and technology alliances. The company commenced their full fledged commercial operation from April 1, 1977.In the year 1977, the company was awarded a USD 10 million contract for the management of Yanbu Construction Port on the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for three years. During the year 1981-83, they have efficiently performed stevedoring services at Yanbu Construction Support Port. During the year 2001-02, they executed shore pumbinig and reclamation work
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dredging Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The Dredging Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹785.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is ₹2199.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is 0 and 1.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dredging Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is ₹585.05 and ₹1457.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd?

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.85%, 3 Years at 37.74%, 1 Year at 36.04%, 6 Month at -34.25%, 3 Month at -18.60% and 1 Month at -8.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 5.89 %
Public - 20.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.