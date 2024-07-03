Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹849.9
Prev. Close₹839.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹266.5
Day's High₹849.9
Day's Low₹761.1
52 Week's High₹1,457.95
52 Week's Low₹585.05
Book Value₹428.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,199.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28
28
28
28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,235.6
1,201.24
1,379.37
1,367.19
Net Worth
1,263.6
1,229.24
1,407.37
1,395.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
763.76
749.68
591.87
585.14
yoy growth (%)
1.87
26.66
1.14
-12.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-100.97
-93.98
-96.59
-94.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-170.59
13.41
21.76
12.27
Depreciation
-119.46
-117.13
-113.17
-99.6
Tax paid
-1.82
-7.9
-4.62
-4.87
Working capital
-250.61
-27.29
-0.01
-44.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.87
26.66
1.14
-12.12
Op profit growth
-124.75
2.9
16.03
-10.3
EBIT growth
-651.41
-34.94
37.72
-40.96
Net profit growth
-3,227.29
-67.83
131.45
-82.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nutan Guha Biswas
Non Executive Director
Polamraju Lakshmi Haranadh
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Pipersenia
Independent Director
Rajat Sachar
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Madhaiyaan Angamuthu
Independent Director
Lov Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Chandra Kalabhinetri
Managing Director & CEO
Durgesh Kumar Dubey
Non Executive Director
Mr. Sushil Kumar Singh
Non Executive Director
Unmesh Sharad Wagh
Reports by Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Dredging Corporation of India Limited, was established on March 29, 1976 with the primary objective of catering to the dredging requirements of Indian ports. The company is a pioneer organization in the field of dredging and maritime development. The Company isa Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise, which offers four types of dredging services, namely maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment and land reclamation. They do dredging mainly for Indian seaports, though occasionally they dredge at foreign seaports in countries such as Taiwan and Dubai.The company helps to ensure the continuous availability of the desired depths in shipping channels of the Major and Minot Ports, Navy, fishing harbor and other maritime organizations. The head office is located in the eastern seaboard of India at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and project offices are located at all major ports in India.The company has enhanced autonomy with regard to capital expenditure, establishment of joint ventures, overseas offices and technology alliances. The company commenced their full fledged commercial operation from April 1, 1977.In the year 1977, the company was awarded a USD 10 million contract for the management of Yanbu Construction Port on the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for three years. During the year 1981-83, they have efficiently performed stevedoring services at Yanbu Construction Support Port. During the year 2001-02, they executed shore pumbinig and reclamation work
Read More
The Dredging Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹785.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is ₹2199.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is 0 and 1.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dredging Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is ₹585.05 and ₹1457.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.85%, 3 Years at 37.74%, 1 Year at 36.04%, 6 Month at -34.25%, 3 Month at -18.60% and 1 Month at -8.69%.
