Summary

Dredging Corporation of India Limited, was established on March 29, 1976 with the primary objective of catering to the dredging requirements of Indian ports. The company is a pioneer organization in the field of dredging and maritime development. The Company isa Mini-Ratna Public Sector Enterprise, which offers four types of dredging services, namely maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment and land reclamation. They do dredging mainly for Indian seaports, though occasionally they dredge at foreign seaports in countries such as Taiwan and Dubai.The company helps to ensure the continuous availability of the desired depths in shipping channels of the Major and Minot Ports, Navy, fishing harbor and other maritime organizations. The head office is located in the eastern seaboard of India at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and project offices are located at all major ports in India.The company has enhanced autonomy with regard to capital expenditure, establishment of joint ventures, overseas offices and technology alliances. The company commenced their full fledged commercial operation from April 1, 1977.In the year 1977, the company was awarded a USD 10 million contract for the management of Yanbu Construction Port on the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for three years. During the year 1981-83, they have efficiently performed stevedoring services at Yanbu Construction Support Port. During the year 2001-02, they executed shore pumbinig and reclamation work

