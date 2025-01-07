iifl-logo-icon 1
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

803.05
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

763.76

749.68

591.87

585.14

yoy growth (%)

1.87

26.66

1.14

-12.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-100.97

-93.98

-96.59

-94.83

As % of sales

13.22

12.53

16.32

16.2

Other costs

-697.15

-516.85

-360.34

-374.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.27

68.94

60.88

63.92

Operating profit

-34.36

138.85

134.93

116.28

OPM

-4.49

18.52

22.79

19.87

Depreciation

-119.46

-117.13

-113.17

-99.6

Interest expense

-19.92

-13.9

-20.23

-18.21

Other income

3.16

5.6

20.24

13.81

Profit before tax

-170.59

13.41

21.76

12.27

Taxes

-1.82

-7.9

-4.62

-4.87

Tax rate

1.06

-58.9

-21.24

-39.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-172.41

5.51

17.14

7.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-172.41

5.51

17.14

7.4

yoy growth (%)

-3,227.29

-67.83

131.45

-82.32

NPM

-22.57

0.73

2.89

1.26

