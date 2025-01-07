Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
763.76
749.68
591.87
585.14
yoy growth (%)
1.87
26.66
1.14
-12.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-100.97
-93.98
-96.59
-94.83
As % of sales
13.22
12.53
16.32
16.2
Other costs
-697.15
-516.85
-360.34
-374.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.27
68.94
60.88
63.92
Operating profit
-34.36
138.85
134.93
116.28
OPM
-4.49
18.52
22.79
19.87
Depreciation
-119.46
-117.13
-113.17
-99.6
Interest expense
-19.92
-13.9
-20.23
-18.21
Other income
3.16
5.6
20.24
13.81
Profit before tax
-170.59
13.41
21.76
12.27
Taxes
-1.82
-7.9
-4.62
-4.87
Tax rate
1.06
-58.9
-21.24
-39.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-172.41
5.51
17.14
7.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-172.41
5.51
17.14
7.4
yoy growth (%)
-3,227.29
-67.83
131.45
-82.32
NPM
-22.57
0.73
2.89
1.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.