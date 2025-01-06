Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-170.59
13.41
21.76
12.27
Depreciation
-119.46
-117.13
-113.17
-99.6
Tax paid
-1.82
-7.9
-4.62
-4.87
Working capital
-250.61
-27.29
-0.01
-44.37
Other operating items
Operating
-542.48
-138.9
-96.05
-136.56
Capital expenditure
67.15
68.21
91.59
1,156.44
Free cash flow
-475.32
-70.69
-4.45
1,019.87
Equity raised
3,081.84
3,052.82
2,997.17
2,959.04
Investing
0
-3.75
0
0
Financing
155.28
16.78
-8.29
60.81
Dividends paid
0
0
5.6
0
Net in cash
2,761.79
2,995.15
2,990.02
4,039.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.