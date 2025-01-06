iifl-logo-icon 1
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

785.55
(-6.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Dredging Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-170.59

13.41

21.76

12.27

Depreciation

-119.46

-117.13

-113.17

-99.6

Tax paid

-1.82

-7.9

-4.62

-4.87

Working capital

-250.61

-27.29

-0.01

-44.37

Other operating items

Operating

-542.48

-138.9

-96.05

-136.56

Capital expenditure

67.15

68.21

91.59

1,156.44

Free cash flow

-475.32

-70.69

-4.45

1,019.87

Equity raised

3,081.84

3,052.82

2,997.17

2,959.04

Investing

0

-3.75

0

0

Financing

155.28

16.78

-8.29

60.81

Dividends paid

0

0

5.6

0

Net in cash

2,761.79

2,995.15

2,990.02

4,039.72

