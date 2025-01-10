iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

783.95
(-3.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28

28

28

28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,235.6

1,201.24

1,379.37

1,367.19

Net Worth

1,263.6

1,229.24

1,407.37

1,395.19

Minority Interest

Debt

426.36

280.56

272.83

426.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,689.96

1,509.8

1,680.2

1,821.77

Fixed Assets

1,469.5

1,535.56

1,609.76

1,621.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

170.18

-57.23

-23.69

151.88

Inventories

116.68

135.63

159.75

172.1

Inventory Days

82.24

Sundry Debtors

175.11

266.92

209.73

201.74

Debtor Days

96.41

Other Current Assets

591.39

356.82

234.02

222.13

Sundry Creditors

-265.09

-412.4

-375.32

-290.46

Creditor Days

138.8

Other Current Liabilities

-447.91

-404.2

-251.88

-153.63

Cash

50.28

31.47

94.15

48.59

Total Assets

1,689.96

1,509.8

1,680.21

1,821.77

Dredging Corpn. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dredging Corporation of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.