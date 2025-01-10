Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28
28
28
28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,235.6
1,201.24
1,379.37
1,367.19
Net Worth
1,263.6
1,229.24
1,407.37
1,395.19
Minority Interest
Debt
426.36
280.56
272.83
426.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,689.96
1,509.8
1,680.2
1,821.77
Fixed Assets
1,469.5
1,535.56
1,609.76
1,621.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
170.18
-57.23
-23.69
151.88
Inventories
116.68
135.63
159.75
172.1
Inventory Days
82.24
Sundry Debtors
175.11
266.92
209.73
201.74
Debtor Days
96.41
Other Current Assets
591.39
356.82
234.02
222.13
Sundry Creditors
-265.09
-412.4
-375.32
-290.46
Creditor Days
138.8
Other Current Liabilities
-447.91
-404.2
-251.88
-153.63
Cash
50.28
31.47
94.15
48.59
Total Assets
1,689.96
1,509.8
1,680.21
1,821.77
