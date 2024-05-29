REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Visakhapatnam ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sutticient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to;

a. Note No.1 regarding no impairment required as the market value/value in use is more than the carrying amount of PPE as at the end of the reporting date

b. Note NO.6 to the financial statements regarding amounts receivable from M/s Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust on account of a disputed recovery made by them.

c. Note No.30 Sub note No.11 to the financial statements regarding debtors and creditors balances respectively.

The said balances are subject to confirmations and reconciliations.

d. Note No.30 Sub note no,12 in respect of restatement of comparative and previous periods on account of prior period items accounted during the current year.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment were of most significant in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in management report and chairmans statement but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our Opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B", and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No 30 to the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company- Refer Note No 7 to the standalone financial statements.

(iv) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

(v) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

3. As required under the directions and sub-directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in terms of sub section 5 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we herewith enclose our report in Annexure - C",

For Rao & Kumar Chartered Accountants FRN03089S -sd- Anirban Pal Partner M.No.214919 Place : Visakhapatnam UDIN No: 24214919BKBGOE2046 Date : 29.05.2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained its fixed asset register in an editable Excel Format and has not complied with the necessary recording of full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company does not have any Intangible assets, clauses (B) of paragraph 3 (i) of the order is considered inapplicable to the company

(b) The management has carried out a physical verification of all major assets (Dredgers) on a yearly basis. In our opinion the periodicity of the physical verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company and read together with Note No. 30 Sub Note No 16 to the Financial Statements, the details of title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company had not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use of assets) or intangible assets.

(e) To the best of our knowledge and information, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the 8enami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Inventories on the Dredgers and at branches have been physically verified by the management during the year. However, the coverage and procedure of verification by the management requires improvements like timely reconciliation, identification of nonmoving and obsolete inventory. Subject to which the discrepancies noticed upon verification, between physical stocks and book records were less than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) The company was sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores in aggregate by the Banks

/ Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks / Financial Institutions are not in agreement with books of account of the company to the extent as reported below read with Note No. 30 Sub Note 16, to the Financial Statements.

Particulars Quarter ended 30th June 2023 Quarter ended 30th September 2023 Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Quarter ended 31st March 2024 Trade receivables balance as per books 27,975.49 34,533.19 37,065.84 35,693.43 Trade receivables Balance as per the quality statement 35,400.43 34,618.62 37,065.85 35,769.25 Difference -7,424.94 -85.43 -0.01 -75.82

(iii) Since the company had not made any investments/ granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, clauses (a) to (f) of paragraph 3 (iii) of the order are considered inapplicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and security.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which provisions of Sections 73 to 76 and other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder are applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys nature of business.

(vii) (a) According to tile information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, except for interest liability on GST ITC Reversal to the tune of H 2.06 crores which had been provided for in the books

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following demands have not been deposited on account of disputes.

S.No Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which amount relates (In Lakhs) 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax High Court 2008-09 to 2011-12 2828.00 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CIT (A) 2011-12 to 2014-15 & 2016-17 to 2020-21 5801.00 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax ITAT 2015-16 82.00 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax CPC 2020-21 596.00 5 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax CESTAT 2005-06 to 2017-18 13,843.00 6 GST Act,2017 GST Tribunal 2017-18 918.00 7 GST Act,2017 GST Addl. Commission-er 2017-18 310.00

(viii) There were no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender;

(b) From the information furnished to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) Based on review of the records of the term loan drawn and utilization thereof on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which the loans were raised;

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company;

(e) The company had not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) During the year the company had not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or Associate Companies

(x) (a) The Company had not raised any money by way of Initial Public Offer or further Public Offer (including Debt Instruments)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) The Auditors have not filed any report with the Central Government under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, in form ADT - 4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) From a review of the Secretarial Records, we observe that the company had not received any whistle blower complaints during the year

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards

(xiv) (a) The company has appointed an external agency to carry out internal audit and their reports were made available to us. In as much, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-Cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with them

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A.

(b) Upon a review of the records of the company, we are of the opinion that the company had not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activity.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended)

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash loss in the current financial year but had incurred cash loss in immediately preceding financial year amounting to H 4,524.81 Lakhs.

(xviii)Duringtheyearthereisnoresignationofstatutoryauditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The company does not have any unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects as required under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act

(b) The company does not have any unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects that require to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135

(xxi) There are no reportable entities under these clauses, hence paragraph 3 (xx) of the order is considered inapplicable to the company.

For Rao & Kumar Chartered Accountants FRN03089S -sd- Anirban Pal Partner M.No.214919 Place : Visakhapatnam UDIN No: 24214919BKBGOE2046 Date : 29/05/2024

"Annexure - B"

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Dredging Corporation of India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note onAudit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Intemal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may Occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the Control environment, Entitys risk assessment process, Control activities, Information system and communication, Monitoring of controls and the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as at March 31,2024.

a) Internal control system for identification and valuation of nonmoving and obsolete stock. Delays and omission in passing consumption entries and subsequent rectifications thereof for Inventory lying onboard the Dredgers.

b) System allows posting of consumption entries against inventory items which have inadequate/nil balances resulting in negative inventory closing balances.

c) Internal control system for customer acceptance, credit evaluation and establishing credit limits for sales, which could potentially result in the Company recognizing revenue without establishing reasonable certainty of ultimate collection.

d) The ERP system is not periodically tested.

e) Maintenance of details of Assets like location, quantity and so on in editable Excel Format.

f) Periodical Reconciliation of Trade Payable and Receivable Accounts with proper monitoring and clearing of pending items.

g) The IFC Control review & testing had been assigned to a consultant, but had not been completed as on the conclusion of our Audit.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference to financial statements such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except as stated above, the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31,2024 based on the internal controls with reference to the financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31,2024 and these material weaknesses do not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the company.

For Rao & Kumar Chartered Accountants FRN03089S -sd- Anirban Pal Partner M.No.214919 Place : Visakhapatnam UDIN No: 24214919BKBGOE2046 Date : 29/05/2024

"Annexure-C"

(Referred to in Paragraph 3 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our report of even date)

Report on Directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013

S.No Areas Examined Observations / Findings 1 Whether the company has system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system? If yes, the implications of processing of accounting transactions out- side IT system on the integrity of the accounts along with the financial implications, if any, may be stated The Company has system in place to process all the accounting trans-actions through IT System. i.e. Mi-crosoft Dynamics. It is suggested that the Company shall make a policy for getting Systems Audit done periodi-cally. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waiver/write off of debts/loans/interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there has been no restructuring/ waiver/write off of any existing loan taken by the Company. Whether such cases are properly accounted for? (In case, lender is a Government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company) 3 Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) eceived/receivable for specific schemes from Central/State Government or its agencies were properly accounted for/utilized as per its term and conditions? List the cases of deviation No such Funds have been received/ receivable for specific schemes from central/ state agencies.

For Rao & Kumar Chartered Accountants FRN03089S -sd- Anirban Pal Partner M.No.214919 Place : Visakhapatnam UDIN No: 24214919BKBGOE2046 Date : 29/05/2024

Comments of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Under Section 143 (6)(B) of the Companies Act, 2013 on the Financial Statemennts of Dredging Corporation of India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024.

The preparation of financial statements of Dredging Corporation of India Limited (Company) for the year ended on 31 March 2024 in accordance with the financial reporting framework prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) is the responsibility of the management of the Company. The Statutory Auditors appointed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India under Section 139(5) of Act are responsible for expressing opinion on these financial statements under Section 143 of the Act based on the independent audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. This is stated to have been done by them vide their Audit Report dated 29 May 2024.

I, on the behalf of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, have conducted a supplementary audit of the financial statements of Dredging Corporation of India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 under Section 143(6)(a) of the Act. This supplementary audit has been carried out independently without access to the working papers of the Statutory Auditors and is limited primarily to inquiries of the Statutory Auditor and Company personnel and a selective examination of some of the accounting records. Based on my supplementary audit, I would like to highlight the following significant matters under section 143(6)(b) of the Act which have come to my attention and which in my view are necessary for enabling a better understanding of the financial statements and the related audit report:

A. Comments on Financial Position

Balance Sheet Assets Non-current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment (Note No.1): H 1,43,84S.40 lakh

As per the stated Accounting Policy of the Company, the useful life of the dredgers was specified as 25 years. Dredgers VIII, XI, XII and XIV were built between 1976 and 1991 and completed their useful lives and these assets were fully depreciated to their residual values prior to 1 April 2023. The Company carried out dry dock repairs of these Dredgers between February 2022 and March 2024 and capitalised the cost of dry dock repairs (including spares cost) of H 7702.27 lakh and depreciated an amount of H 920.77 lakh for the year 2022-23 and H 1042.11 lakh for the year 2023-24 by considering the useful life from the date of completion of dry dock repairs to the next due date of docking survey certification by IRS.

Audit observed that capitalisation of dry dock expenditure on these Dredgers is in contravention to the Accounting Policy of the Company and ICAI Expert opinion obtained in this regard. As these assets have exceeded their useful life, dry dock repairs incurred on Dredgers VIII, XI, XII and XIV should have been charged as Repairs and Maintenance (Vessels) cost under Other Expenses.

Non-compliance to the above has resulted in overstatement of Property, Plant & Equipment (Net) by H 5739.39 lakh and understatement of Repairs and Maintenance (Vessels) cost under Other Expenses by H 6781.50 lakh. Consequently, the Depreciation and Profit Before Tax for the year 2023-24 were overstated by H 1042.11 lakh and H 5739.39 lakh respectively.

Despite C&AGs similar comments on the issue on the accounts of DCl for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the Company has not taken any corrective action in this regard during the year 2023-24.