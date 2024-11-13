iifl-logo-icon 1
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd Board Meeting

Dredging Corpn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 20248 May 2024
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202416 Apr 2024
Appointment of Shri Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS as MD & CEO (Additional Charge), Additional Director and KMP of the Company and Cessation of Capt.S.Divakar as MD & CEO (Additional Director) and KMP of the Company CApt.S.Divakar served DCI as Chief General Manager of the Company
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Designation of Shri Kiran Easankarala, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday i.e. 13/02/2024 to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. 2. This may be taken as intimation to Stock Exchange pursuant to Clause 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

