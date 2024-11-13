|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Appointment of Shri Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS as MD & CEO (Additional Charge), Additional Director and KMP of the Company and Cessation of Capt.S.Divakar as MD & CEO (Additional Director) and KMP of the Company CApt.S.Divakar served DCI as Chief General Manager of the Company
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Designation of Shri Kiran Easankarala, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday i.e. 13/02/2024 to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. 2. This may be taken as intimation to Stock Exchange pursuant to Clause 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
