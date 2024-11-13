Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 8 May 2024

DREDGING CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2024 16 Apr 2024

Appointment of Shri Durgesh Kumar Dubey, IRTS as MD & CEO (Additional Charge), Additional Director and KMP of the Company and Cessation of Capt.S.Divakar as MD & CEO (Additional Director) and KMP of the Company CApt.S.Divakar served DCI as Chief General Manager of the Company

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Designation of Shri Kiran Easankarala, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024