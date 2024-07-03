Summary

E Factor Experiences Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of E Factor Entertainment Private Limited on January 02, 2003 with the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name changed from E Factor Entertainment Private Limited to E Factor Experiences Private Limited dated August 04, 2021. It later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to E Factor Experiences Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is an event management company engaged in providing the consumers and community with enthralling experiences, event services, technology based permanent & semi-permanent multimedia light & sound installations and specialized turnkey wedding management, design & execution solutions. Their services includes turnkey assignments in the form of Government commissioned Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events & Contests, Corporate Events & Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events etc.The Company started its aviation-based caf business in FY 2014-15 at Jaipur, Rajasthan to support the Hot air balloon business. However, due to low footfall & high fixed cost the cafe business was running in continuous losses and so was discontinued. The Company made investment in E-Factor Adventure Tourism Private Limited, a subsidiary company which is engaged in the busines

