Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹266
Prev. Close₹270.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.12
Day's High₹280
Day's Low₹266
52 Week's High₹328.8
52 Week's Low₹112
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)366.47
P/E24.52
EPS11.42
Divi. Yield0.36
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.09
9.63
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.79
7.59
6.88
3.87
Net Worth
55.88
17.22
10.32
7.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
148.56
119.26
56.62
6.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
148.56
119.26
56.62
6.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
0.19
0.39
3.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jai Thakore
Managing Director
Samit Garg
Whole-time Director
Aruna Garg
Non Executive Director
Omung Vipin Bhandula
Independent Director
Roshan Abbas
Independent Director
AKHILESH GUPTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anushka Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by E Factor Experiences Ltd
Summary
E Factor Experiences Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of E Factor Entertainment Private Limited on January 02, 2003 with the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name changed from E Factor Entertainment Private Limited to E Factor Experiences Private Limited dated August 04, 2021. It later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to E Factor Experiences Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is an event management company engaged in providing the consumers and community with enthralling experiences, event services, technology based permanent & semi-permanent multimedia light & sound installations and specialized turnkey wedding management, design & execution solutions. Their services includes turnkey assignments in the form of Government commissioned Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events & Contests, Corporate Events & Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events etc.The Company started its aviation-based caf business in FY 2014-15 at Jaipur, Rajasthan to support the Hot air balloon business. However, due to low footfall & high fixed cost the cafe business was running in continuous losses and so was discontinued. The Company made investment in E-Factor Adventure Tourism Private Limited, a subsidiary company which is engaged in the busines
Read More
The E Factor Experiences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E Factor Experiences Ltd is ₹366.47 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of E Factor Experiences Ltd is 24.52 and 6.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E Factor Experiences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E Factor Experiences Ltd is ₹112 and ₹328.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
E Factor Experiences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 85.80%, 6 Month at 10.32%, 3 Month at 20.43% and 1 Month at 1.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.