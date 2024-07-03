iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

E Factor Experiences Ltd Share Price

280
(3.38%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open266
  • Day's High280
  • 52 Wk High328.8
  • Prev. Close270.85
  • Day's Low266
  • 52 Wk Low 112
  • Turnover (lac)29.12
  • P/E24.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS11.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)366.47
  • Div. Yield0.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

E Factor Experiences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

266

Prev. Close

270.85

Turnover(Lac.)

29.12

Day's High

280

Day's Low

266

52 Week's High

328.8

52 Week's Low

112

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

366.47

P/E

24.52

EPS

11.42

Divi. Yield

0.36

E Factor Experiences Ltd Corporate Action

3 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

E Factor Experiences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

E Factor Experiences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:14 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Oct-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 3.67%

Institutions: 3.67%

Non-Institutions: 22.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

E Factor Experiences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.09

9.63

3.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.79

7.59

6.88

3.87

Net Worth

55.88

17.22

10.32

7.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

148.56

119.26

56.62

6.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

148.56

119.26

56.62

6.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

0.19

0.39

3.69

View Annually Results

E Factor Experiences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT E Factor Experiences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jai Thakore

Managing Director

Samit Garg

Whole-time Director

Aruna Garg

Non Executive Director

Omung Vipin Bhandula

Independent Director

Roshan Abbas

Independent Director

AKHILESH GUPTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anushka Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by E Factor Experiences Ltd

Summary

E Factor Experiences Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of E Factor Entertainment Private Limited on January 02, 2003 with the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name changed from E Factor Entertainment Private Limited to E Factor Experiences Private Limited dated August 04, 2021. It later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to E Factor Experiences Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is an event management company engaged in providing the consumers and community with enthralling experiences, event services, technology based permanent & semi-permanent multimedia light & sound installations and specialized turnkey wedding management, design & execution solutions. Their services includes turnkey assignments in the form of Government commissioned Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events & Contests, Corporate Events & Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events etc.The Company started its aviation-based caf business in FY 2014-15 at Jaipur, Rajasthan to support the Hot air balloon business. However, due to low footfall & high fixed cost the cafe business was running in continuous losses and so was discontinued. The Company made investment in E-Factor Adventure Tourism Private Limited, a subsidiary company which is engaged in the busines
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the E Factor Experiences Ltd share price today?

The E Factor Experiences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280 today.

What is the Market Cap of E Factor Experiences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of E Factor Experiences Ltd is ₹366.47 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of E Factor Experiences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of E Factor Experiences Ltd is 24.52 and 6.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of E Factor Experiences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a E Factor Experiences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of E Factor Experiences Ltd is ₹112 and ₹328.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of E Factor Experiences Ltd?

E Factor Experiences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 85.80%, 6 Month at 10.32%, 3 Month at 20.43% and 1 Month at 1.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of E Factor Experiences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of E Factor Experiences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.59 %
Institutions - 3.68 %
Public - 22.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR E Factor Experiences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.