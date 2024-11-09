iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20243 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 E Factor Experiences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors ( the Board ) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 02, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve:1. Formulation of Employee Stock Option Scheme 2024 ( ESOS 2024 / Scheme ) for the eligible employees of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders.2. Any other business, if any. Please note that the following matters were considered and approved at the Board Meeting held today viz. Tuesday, July 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the half-year and year ended March 31, 2024 and to consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24. E Factor Experiences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
E Factor Experiences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board Meeting held on March 26, 2024 to consider the appointment of M/s. Kumar Goel & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Mem No. A50774 & COP: 18381) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2023-24.

