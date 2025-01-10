E Factor Experiences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.09
9.63
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.79
7.59
6.88
3.87
Net Worth
55.88
17.22
10.32
7.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.75
5.9
2.47
2.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.63
23.12
12.79
10.17
Fixed Assets
3.19
3.41
1.27
1.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.9
1.7
1.2
1.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.19
0.06
0.16
Networking Capital
25.92
11.36
3.81
6.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
49.05
33.44
28.34
10.38
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.85
12.08
11.23
10.54
Sundry Creditors
-32.71
-29.21
-29.2
-10.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.27
-4.95
-6.56
-3.4
Cash
25.39
6.46
6.45
0.77
Total Assets
56.63
23.12
12.79
10.17
