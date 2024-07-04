Please note that the following matters were considered and approved at the Board Meeting held today viz. Tuesday, July 02, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 as amended from time to time, the record date fixed is Friday, July 26, 2024 and the Register ofMembers and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 27, 2024to Friday, August 02, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the Members entitledto receive the dividend, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting and for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders eligible to vote at Annual General Meeting (Friday, August 02, 2024).Kindly take the above information on record and treat the same as compliance. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) E Factor Experiences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 22nd Annual General Meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024) E Factor Experiences Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report alongwith Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024)