E Factor Experiences Ltd Summary

E Factor Experiences Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of E Factor Entertainment Private Limited on January 02, 2003 with the RoC, Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, the Company name changed from E Factor Entertainment Private Limited to E Factor Experiences Private Limited dated August 04, 2021. It later, converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to E Factor Experiences Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is an event management company engaged in providing the consumers and community with enthralling experiences, event services, technology based permanent & semi-permanent multimedia light & sound installations and specialized turnkey wedding management, design & execution solutions. Their services includes turnkey assignments in the form of Government commissioned Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events & Contests, Corporate Events & Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events etc.The Company started its aviation-based caf business in FY 2014-15 at Jaipur, Rajasthan to support the Hot air balloon business. However, due to low footfall & high fixed cost the cafe business was running in continuous losses and so was discontinued. The Company made investment in E-Factor Adventure Tourism Private Limited, a subsidiary company which is engaged in the business of adventure tourism like operation and plying of Hot air balloons and Yachts, and recently in year 2022 it acquired 48.31% stake of Untamed Leisure and Hospitality Private Limited and became the Associate Company.The permanent Balloon Safari operation are currently commercially active in Jaipur, and are planning to expand hot air balloon activities in other parts of the country. Apart from regular commercial flying, the Company takes part in various ballooning festivals like Agra, Varanasi, Mandu Festival, Araku Festival, etc. It manage events for their personal & business milestone celebrations.The work in the multimedia heritage & culture sector includes designing and engineering of museum spaces. The services entail detailed and well-defined attention to conceptualization, designing and production, each carried out by team. The Company offer customers with a highly evolved wedding management process system that ensures a hassle-free wedding management experience. It take pride in organizing various events like The Pushkar Fair in the year 2015-19, converting the traditional Snake-Boat Races into league format in the year 2019 to creating a bench mark beach destination with their Eco retreat project at Konark or the other Eco retreat destinations in highly ecosensitive site of Bhitarkanika, Odisha in 2021.The Company other services include, Tourist Attracting Experiential Projects for public and private sector, Digital Museums, Project Management & design Consulting. It has undertaken tournaments like the Chess Olympiad, Ultimate Kho-Kho and Champions Boat League. It has been providing various services which include Tourism Events and Festivals, techno-cultural light & sound shows, Sporting Events & Contests, Corporate Events & Conferences, Mega Ground Concerts, Televised Events, etc. Some of the major events handled by the Company include Eco Retreat, Odisha, Mandu Festival, Multimedia Light & Sound Show at Gateway of India, FIDE Chess Olympiad, Baba Saheb - The Grand Musical show on life & teaching of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Deepotsav, Ayodhya etc. In 2022-23, Company acquired 40.98% stake in Untamed Leisure And Hospitality Private Limited by subscribing the equity shares, making Untamed Leisure And Hospitality Private Limited as an Associate Company of the Holding Company.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of issuing 34,56,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 25.92 Crore through fresh issue in October, 2023.The Company has diversified its services of social events in countries such as Barcelona, Spain in 2024.