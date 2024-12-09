iifl-logo-icon 1
615.2
(3.01%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

  • Open599.4
  • Day's High629
  • 52 Wk High624
  • Prev. Close597.25
  • Day's Low591.35
  • 52 Wk Low 459
  • Turnover (lac)37,620.52
  • P/E105.88
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,586.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

International Gemological Institute India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

599.4

Prev. Close

597.25

Turnover(Lac.)

37,620.52

Day's High

629

Day's Low

591.35

52 Week's High

624

52 Week's Low

459

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,586.46

P/E

105.88

EPS

5.64

Divi. Yield

0

International Gemological Institute India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:37 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1000.00%

Foreign: 100.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

International Gemological Institute India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

346.26

247.84

218.21

174.7

Net Worth

346.65

248.23

218.6

175.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

638.53

490.99

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

638.53

490.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

10.13

8.34

View Annually Results

International Gemological Institute India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT International Gemological Institute India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bimal Manu Tanna

Managing Director & CEO

Tehmasp Nariman Printer

Nominee

Mukesh Mehta

Nominee

Prateek Roongta

Nominee

Tejas Naphade

Independent Director

Sangeeta Tanwani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hardik Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by International Gemological Institute India Ltd

Summary

International Gemological Institute India Limited was incorporated as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which subsequently got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company has changed to International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.IGI India is part of the International Gemmological Institute (IGI) Group. The primary business is the provision of services related to the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, laboratory grown diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones as well as educational programs.IGIs operations first started in Belgium in 1975 through the establishment of IGI Belgium, and as of March 31, 2024, IGI has a global network of 31 branches which are equipped with IGI laboratories across 10 countries and 18 schools of gemology across 6 countries. In 1980, IGI USA was the first to issue jewelry identification reports among its global peers. IGI was the first to provide certification and accreditation services among global peers in 1999 and was the first international laboratory for diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones certification to be established. IGI was the first among the global peers to issue certification reports for laboratory-g
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the International Gemmological Institute India Ltd share price today?

The International Gemmological Institute India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is ₹26586.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is 105.88 and 14.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Gemmological Institute India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is ₹459 and ₹624 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd?

International Gemmological Institute India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 30.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 76.55 %
Institutions - 16.82 %
Public - 6.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR International Gemological Institute India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

