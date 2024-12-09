Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹599.4
Prev. Close₹597.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹37,620.52
Day's High₹629
Day's Low₹591.35
52 Week's High₹624
52 Week's Low₹459
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,586.46
P/E105.88
EPS5.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
346.26
247.84
218.21
174.7
Net Worth
346.65
248.23
218.6
175.09
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
638.53
490.99
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
638.53
490.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
10.13
8.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bimal Manu Tanna
Managing Director & CEO
Tehmasp Nariman Printer
Nominee
Mukesh Mehta
Nominee
Prateek Roongta
Nominee
Tejas Naphade
Independent Director
Sangeeta Tanwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hardik Desai
Reports by International Gemological Institute India Ltd
Summary
International Gemological Institute India Limited was incorporated as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which subsequently got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company has changed to International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.IGI India is part of the International Gemmological Institute (IGI) Group. The primary business is the provision of services related to the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, laboratory grown diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones as well as educational programs.IGIs operations first started in Belgium in 1975 through the establishment of IGI Belgium, and as of March 31, 2024, IGI has a global network of 31 branches which are equipped with IGI laboratories across 10 countries and 18 schools of gemology across 6 countries. In 1980, IGI USA was the first to issue jewelry identification reports among its global peers. IGI was the first to provide certification and accreditation services among global peers in 1999 and was the first international laboratory for diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones certification to be established. IGI was the first among the global peers to issue certification reports for laboratory-g
The International Gemmological Institute India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is ₹26586.46 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is 105.88 and 14.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Gemmological Institute India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Gemmological Institute India Ltd is ₹459 and ₹624 as of 03 Jan ‘25
International Gemmological Institute India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 30.57%.
