International Gemological Institute India Ltd Balance Sheet

585.85
(-2.83%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.39

0.39

0.39

0.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

346.26

247.84

218.21

174.7

Net Worth

346.65

248.23

218.6

175.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.59

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

347.24

248.23

218.6

175.09

Fixed Assets

100.79

85.84

72.63

72.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

1.67

0.02

1.52

Networking Capital

44.11

-5.38

7.02

24.32

Inventories

0.14

0.16

0.37

0.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

63.25

34.12

27.3

23.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

45.32

38.4

26.66

27.59

Sundry Creditors

-5.21

-14.44

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-59.39

-63.62

-47.31

-26.47

Cash

202.29

166.1

138.94

76.26

Total Assets

347.24

248.23

218.61

175.09

