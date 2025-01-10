International Gemological Institute India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.39
0.39
0.39
0.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
346.26
247.84
218.21
174.7
Net Worth
346.65
248.23
218.6
175.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.59
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
347.24
248.23
218.6
175.09
Fixed Assets
100.79
85.84
72.63
72.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.67
0.02
1.52
Networking Capital
44.11
-5.38
7.02
24.32
Inventories
0.14
0.16
0.37
0.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
63.25
34.12
27.3
23.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
45.32
38.4
26.66
27.59
Sundry Creditors
-5.21
-14.44
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-59.39
-63.62
-47.31
-26.47
Cash
202.29
166.1
138.94
76.26
Total Assets
347.24
248.23
218.61
175.09
