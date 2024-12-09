International Gemological Institute India Ltd Summary

International Gemological Institute India Limited was incorporated as International Gemmological Institute (India) Private Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated February 23, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, which subsequently got converted to Public Limited Company and the name of Company has changed to International Gemmological Institute (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2024 issued by the RoC.IGI India is part of the International Gemmological Institute (IGI) Group. The primary business is the provision of services related to the certification and accreditation of natural diamonds, laboratory grown diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones as well as educational programs.IGIs operations first started in Belgium in 1975 through the establishment of IGI Belgium, and as of March 31, 2024, IGI has a global network of 31 branches which are equipped with IGI laboratories across 10 countries and 18 schools of gemology across 6 countries. In 1980, IGI USA was the first to issue jewelry identification reports among its global peers. IGI was the first to provide certification and accreditation services among global peers in 1999 and was the first international laboratory for diamonds, studded jewelry and colored stones certification to be established. IGI was the first among the global peers to issue certification reports for laboratory-grown diamonds globally in 2005. Additionally, in 2018, the Company introduced the Dcheck System to differentiate between laboratory-grown diamonds and natural diamonds.In May 2019, Alpha Yu, who was holding 80% of the then outstanding equity share capital of the Company and Lorie Holding, who was holding 20% of the then outstanding equity share capital of the Company, transferred their entire shareholding in the Company to BCP TopCo from Hattron (India) Limited.In 2021, the Company launched in-factory laboratory set-ups for laboratory-grown diamond growers in India to deliver on-site certification services to customers. The Company is in process to raise capital from public aggregating upto Rs 4000 Crore Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of Rs 1250 Crore Equity Shares and Offer for Sale of Rs 2750 Crore Equity Shares.